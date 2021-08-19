Working from homeHybrid workingEquality & diversityLatest NewsPay structures

Could we see Google-style pay cuts in the UK?

by Simon Whitehead
by Simon Whitehead Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California
achinthamb / Shutterstock.com
Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California
achinthamb / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

As Google looks to review the wages of its homeworking staff in the US, could we see the same happen with UK employers? Simon Whitehead looks at the issues. As businesses continue to navigate the return to the office, many employers are reflecting on what the future holds for their operational models, with many looking to make hybrid working a permanent fixture. Controversially, the uptick in remote working has caused some businesses to reflect on whether payrolls should be adjusted to match new working habits and the reduction in commuting costs shouldered by employees. One MP recently stoked the debate by suggesting that civil servants that worked from home have had a de facto pay rise, and did not deserve the same pay, terms and conditions as those who physically came into work. And in the latest development, Google has signaled that its US-based employees who opt to work from home permanently may be in line for a pay cut, prompting questions around what the future of pay looks like. It is also begs the question as to whether a similar move by a UK employer is imminent.

Possible and probable?

Historically, wages in the UK have not been determined by where an employee lives or where they work, but on their skills and the work they deliver. Other than London weighting, location has therefore rarely been part of the consideration around what pay levels are set for a role. Critical
Simon Whitehead

Simon Whitehead is a partner and head of recruitment at Brabners

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Highest paid CEOs earned 86 times median wage...

XpertHR acquires pay analysis provider Gapsquare

Goldman Sachs to increase junior bankers’ pay

Salary structure top priority for half of reward...

April pay deals look sunnier but inflation casts...

What does the future hold for the ‘London...

Why data analytics is the first step to...

Pay awards dip to lowest level since last...

Average FTSE 350 CEO earns 53 times more...

Pandemic will push down global wage levels