Could we see Google-style pay cuts in the UK?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.As Google looks to review the wages of its homeworking staff in the US, could we see the same happen with UK employers? Simon Whitehead looks at the issues. As businesses continue to navigate the return to the office, many employers are reflecting on what the future holds for their operational models, with many looking to make hybrid working a permanent fixture. Controversially, the uptick in remote working has caused some businesses to reflect on whether payrolls should be adjusted to match new working habits and the reduction in commuting costs shouldered by employees.
Simon Whitehead is a partner and head of recruitment at Brabners