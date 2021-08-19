CoronavirusFurloughBonusesCompensationExecutive pay

Highest paid CEOs earned 86 times median wage in 2020

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher
ITAR-TASS News Agency / Alamy Stock Photo
Pascal Soirot, CEO of AstraZeneca, earned £15.45m in 2020
ITAR-TASS News Agency / Alamy Stock Photo

The median-earning FTSE 100 chief executive was paid £2.69 million in 2020, 86 times that of the median full-time worker in the UK, according to analysis by the High Pay Centre. The highest paid was AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, who earned £14.45 million for his part in successfully delivering a coronavirus vaccine. The company has committed to delivering 1 billion doses for low and middle-income countries and is selling its vaccines for no profit. The second highest earning CEO was Brian Cassin of credit company Experian, who made £10.3 million. The median FTSE 100 pay figure fell by 17% in 2020 compared with the £3.25 million median in 2019. For the six companies with a female CEO, median pay for 2020 was £2.63 million, slightly below the male median of £2.8 million. Across the nine companies monitored that used the government’s furlough scheme during the pandemic, the average CEO pay for 2020 was £2.39 million.
Two-thirds paid their CEO an annual bonus, down from 89% in 2019. More than three-quarters (77%) paid out ‘long-term incentive plans’, however, based on the executives’ pe
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

