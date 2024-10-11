Were you ‘demure’ in your job interview?

Here’s the sequence of events: a TikTok video with 35 million views shows a woman humorously discussing what makeup to apply for a job interview. She uses the word ‘demure’. The world wobbles on its axis. We’re now in ‘demure fall’.

“Demure” is a rather old-fashioned word conjuring up an image, perhaps, of Princess Diana batting her eyelashes in the 1980s. There’s also an aura of deference attached to the word. It may even be considered to have a derogatory connotation for those on the lookout for derogatory connotations.

See how I do my makeup for work? Very mindful, very demure. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work” – Jools Lebron

But “demure” has been kidnapped. Online marketing has swooped via TikTok and now brands have wrestled the innocent little word away from the dictionary and are rather undemurely shouting it at us in a manner designed to make us buy things. It’s been popping up on fashion pages in magazines and newspapers – but the trend actually started in the HR arena.

Whose fault is this? Apparently someone called Jools Lebron who helpfully posted a video on TikTok titled “How to be demure and modest and respectful at the workplace.”

She says: “See how I do my makeup for work? Very mindful, very demure. I don’t come to work with a green cut crease [a makeup style], I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. The way I go to the interview is the way I go to the job.

“A lot of girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like [unknown name here]. Not demure! Be mindful of why they hired you. There’s your reality check, Diva.”

She’s funny, that’s for sure.

This video has been publicly referenced on social media about two million times, the sort of figures a standard job interview or application advisory video can only dream of.

The marketing world has seized on it. And appears to need “demure” as a replacement for “brat summer”. Jim Tomanchek, vice president, partner strategy and development at social media specialist Sprinklr, explains. “Social media is full of viral trends for agile brands to jump on. It’s now ‘Demure Fall’ according to people online, with the term ‘Demure’ receiving millions of public mentions on X (formerly Twitter).

“Brands like Anthropologie and Maybelline are leaning into these online conversations to create relevant marketing campaigns and social posts. This strategy of jumping on real-time customer conversations for relevant marketing is here to stay.”

“Hopping on every viral moment isn’t smart, but brands that can capitalise on viral moments are gathering broad industry insights so that they’re ready to take advantage of hot trends right when they happen.”

“Brands that can capitalise on viral moments are gathering broad industry insights” – now there’s a phrase that is unlikely to trend much, as Jools Lebron would surely know.

