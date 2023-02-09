Latest NewsPeople analyticsHR strategy

Employers not collecting data on key people issues

Thirty per cent said the HR data they collect does not give them a full picture of what's going on in their organisations
Less than half of organisations collect data on key people issues such as recruitment and employee wellbeing, despite these being identified among the main challenges businesses face. 

CIPD research has found that less than half of organisations collect data on recruitment and retention (46%), diversity (46%),employee health and wellbeing (47%), and training and development (44%). Yet, issues including skills and labour shortages, inflation, wages and wellbeing were said to be the main challenges they were experiencing.

The survey of 1,560 HR and business leaders for its Improving people data for business leaders report also found a gap between the people data being collected and what gets reviewed by organisations. Only 33% of firms that collect recruitment data said this gets reviewed at least every six months and only 24% regularly reviewed their diversity data.

Twenty-nine per cent said they reviewed training and development data regularly, and 26% reviewed wellbeing data.

Thirty per cent said the HR data they collect does not give them a full picture of what’s going on in their organisations, while 22% said it wasn’t clear how their data connects to organisational priorities.

Two thirds of employers do not collect enough HR performance data

Disconnect between D&I desires and reporting

CIPD stakeholder lead Katie Jacobs said the gap between the people data being collected and what’s being reviewed suggests there is work to be done around translating data into something that has a commercial impact.

“Another ‘dashboard’ isn’t going to be the answer. Reporting needs to be clear, timely and provide actionable insights beyond numbers to be effective. It will be important for people professionals to provide leaders with a strong narrative to indicate where workforce opportunities and risks lie, and how they can be best managed.”

Only one in 10 business leaders said workforce matters were discussed at every board meeting. Just 23% said people issues were ‘often’ discussed.

