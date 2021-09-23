Employee anger at John Lewis over payments to managers

not paying its partnership bonus for the first time in nearly 70 years. According to press reports, 16 managers were among the recipients of 4,000 “special contribution awards” last year. The awards are capped at 10% of salary for exceptional service. The 16 senior managers – none of whom are members of its executive team – are said to have received an average award of £12,281, totalling £196,500. Although the award scheme was instigated a decade ago, last year was the first time the wider partnership bonus has not been paid since 1953. The Financial Times, which first reported the payment, has said that about a thousand comments about the bonuses have been posted on the group’s intranet from employees of the department store and Waitrose, its supermarket arm.The John Lewis Partnership has paid bonuses to senior managers despite