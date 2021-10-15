Latest NewsLabour marketSkills shortagesWorking Time Regulations

Government proposes relaxation of drop-off rules for overseas drivers

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Drivers from overseas will be able to make unlimited drop-offs over a fortnight
Shutterstock
Drivers from overseas will be able to make unlimited drop-offs over a fortnight
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The government is consulting on a relaxation of the rules on how many deliveries overseas HGV drivers can make in a bid to ease the UK’s supply chain issues. The Department for Transport announced a consultation yesterday (14 October) into a temporary extension of “cabotage” rights, which refers to how many drop-offs a delivery driver can make during a journey. At the moment, drivers from the EU can only make two trips per week to deliver goods in the UK, but the government plans to drop this limit so they can make unlimited trips over a two-week period. The consultation will take a week and the measures would come into force at the end of this year – ideally in time for the Christmas rush – and last for six months. The government said the measures would apply to all types of goods. The HGV driver shortage has been well-documented in recent weeks. At the start of October, the DfT said it would extend the relaxation of maximum driving hours until the end of the month. The government also released 5,000 temporary visas to allow lorry drivers from overseas to work in the UK until 21 December. Uptake has been low, however, according to Conservative party chair Oliver Dowden, who has revealed just 20 UK emergency visas have been issued so far. The DfT claims to have processed thousands of applications for HGV driving licences and streamlined the testing process in a bid to increase driver numbers. Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “The long-term answer to the supply chain issues we’re currently experiencing must be developing a high-skill
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Employers turn down half of flexible work requests...

MPs and former education secretaries join campaign in...

Temporary visas for overseas abattoir workers released

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Employment Law Firm...

Could returners solve the diversity problem in STEM?

October sees record high in UK job advertisements

Christmas supply issues could be compounded by lack...

Work with us on pension reforms, universities tell...

Being told to ‘grow up’ is not age...

Staff at Financial Conduct Authority clamour to join...