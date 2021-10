Relaxation of HGV drivers’ maximum hours extended further

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Department for Transport has extended the relaxation , which was set to end on Sunday (3 October), until 31 October. Unite has said the department had also been considering prolonging the temporary measures until 23 January 2022, but a DfT spokesperson could not confirm this. Usually, lorry drivers can only drive for 10 hours per day and must take a break of at least 45 minutes after four-and-a-half hours on the road. However, the temporary measures have increased the daily limit to 11 hours and a total of 99 hours per fortnight (usually 90) with rest periods also reduced.Unite said the continued relaxation of maximum driving limits would not solve the labour crisis and could compromise safety. National officer Adrian Jones said: “The government’s response to the lorry driver crisis has been to extend driving hours, reduce training requirements, water down tests and weaken the licence required to drive a tanker. This is a highly dangerous cocktail and will only lessen safety on the UK's roads. “The government