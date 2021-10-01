Eek! Missing template.
Latest NewsLabour marketSkills shortagesWorking Time Regulations

Relaxation of HGV drivers’ maximum hours extended further

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The temporary relaxation of HGV drivers’ maximum driving hours have been extended further as the labour shortage continues to cripple the sector. The Department for Transport has extended the relaxation, which was set to end on Sunday (3 October), until 31 October. Unite has said the department had also been considering prolonging the temporary measures until 23 January 2022, but a DfT spokesperson could not confirm this. Usually, lorry drivers can only drive for 10 hours per day and must take a break of at least 45 minutes after four-and-a-half hours on the road. However, the temporary measures have increased the daily limit to 11 hours and a total of 99 hours per fortnight (usually 90) with rest periods also reduced. Unite said the continued relaxation of maximum driving limits would not solve the labour crisis and could compromise safety. National officer Adrian Jones said: “The government’s response to the lorry driver crisis has been to extend driving hours, reduce training requirements, water down tests and weaken the licence required to drive a tanker. This is a highly dangerous cocktail and will only lessen safety on the UK's roads. “The government
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Longer lorry driving hours to be extended until...

Bank holidays: six things employers need to know

Public opinion backs reduced working hours in Scotland

More than half of employees working unpaid hours...

Mortgage adviser who complained about long hours wins...

Extension of drivers’ hours faces backlash

Uber recognises union for first time

Five potential HR holiday dilemmas this summer

Spain to trial four-day working week

Multiple case numbers soar at employment tribunals