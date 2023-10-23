‘Diversity washing’: how to ensure words translate into action

Warm words about the importance of having a diverse and inclusive organisation will fall flat if they are not backed up with action. Cecily Donoghue highlights some ways employers can demonstrate their commitment to EDI and avoid ‘diversity washing’.

The term “diversity washing” describes the practice of only paying lip service to equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiatives, without following them through with meaningful action or progress.

Employees are increasingly likely to call out their employers on an announcement that does not match their experience, so it is important to avoid saying something without substance or action to support it.

Businesses often underestimate the consequences of insincere diversity efforts. Making half-hearted, inauthentic or empty promises can be extremely detrimental, resulting in employee frustration and backlash which can damage a company’s reputation. As a result, it is essential to properly implement, uphold and grow EDI initiatives.

Raising awareness through training

A good starting point is embedding diversity awareness into each role. Employers can do this by offering adequate training, but shouldn’t just ask staff to watch another video as these are often not effective in addressing any ingrained biases.

Instead, it is crucial for EDI training to be an integral part of employees’ roles, rather than just a detached annual checkpoint. Only then can an organisation’s EDI initiatives stand the best chance of having an impact.

Senior leaders set the example

Senior leaders should ensure that they set an example. They should be accountable for the initiatives and transparent in their actions, setting the tone for others to follow.

They should ensure the firm’s commitment to EDI is demonstrated through its recruitment processes, induction systems, performance criteria, and when they engage with clients and staff. It is important to establish new habits that promote and reflect the values and behaviours in middle management roles too, with senior figures leading by example. Similarly, junior staff members are more likely to adopt changes when they can see them in action.

Tracking performance

Another method to embed more authentic and successful initiatives is to set key performance indicators that relate directly to EDI initiatives.

When employees leave the organisation, exit interviews should give them the opportunity to share their experiences, reasons for departure, and perceptions of the company. This feedback can provide valuable insights into the company’s internal and external perceptions of EDI and inform future efforts to improve it.

Measuring the effectiveness of EDI initiatives is challenging, however. Companies should aim to adopt a more SMART and structured approach. It’s not enough for an organisation to declare that it “wants a more diverse board” but rather, it is essential for businesses to identify what diversity means to them and the areas they intend to focus on.

After this focus has been recognised, employers should then look to set achievable targets. Determine how you will measure each of these goals, create a plan to achieve them and make them an integral part of the organisation’s practices. It is also important to monitor progress, measure the results and revise plans as needed.

Another way to measure the effectiveness of a company’s initiatives is by collecting data through staff surveys. These surveys should be conducted at least quarterly and should be brief, clear and anonymous. If you struggle with completion rates, then consider offering incentives to encourage participation. Don’t overlook gathering data externally too: clients and suppliers will often have a broader perspective.

Involve employees

Having policies in place is all well and good, but employees must be involved in their creation to ensure they remain equitable and representative. The majority of large companies have inclusion groups but fail to involve them in policy discussions. Listening to employee feedback can help shape the most effective strategy for your organisation – one where staff feel empowered to progress.

Diversity reporting, such as ethnicity pay gap reporting or disability reporting, is a helpful method of measuring progress too. However, unlike gender pay gap reporting which is mandatory for employers with a minimum of 250 employees, diversity reporting is voluntary. Although employers are not required to collect or publish their ethnicity pay gap findings, choose to do so to showcase how their initiatives are helping. By reporting this data, businesses can create a transparent and accountable atmosphere that builds trust from employees, whilst highlighting a willingness to take responsibility for any disparities that may exist.

Overall, it is crucial for businesses to be wary of diversity washing. If they are found accused of it, they should be open to receiving feedback and take any criticism or questions seriously. If someone identifies a mistake or suggests an improvement, it is essential to acknowledge it with authenticity.

