Home Office surprise at deluge of settled status applications

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

One immigration lawyer said that the issues with applications on thecould have serious consequences for many people who still needed to apply and warned that the UK could not “afford another Windrush”. According to the Home Office today (2 July), more than six million applications have been made to the scheme since its launch in March 2019. However, it has conceded that there is a backlog of about 570,000 cases. On Wednesday night (30 June) officials tweeted that the EU Settlement Scheme (Euss) was “seeing exceptionally high volumes” of applications. They said: “If you are on the website waiting to apply, please continue. Your applications will be accepted as in time, even if it is submitted after midnight.” The Home Office told Personnel Today that such was the surge in applications it allowed processing to continue online until 9am on 1 July. It had previously said it would accept late applications where people had “reasonable grounds” for failing to meet the deadline. Government guidance on late applications stated that “for the time being” late applicants would be given the benefit of the doubt when considering if they had reasonable grounds for missing the deadline.Chetal Patel, immigration partne