Economics, government & businessLatest NewsPublic sectorPay settlements

Don’t base public sector pay on inflation, Treasury urges

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Millions of public sector workers, including police officers, are due a pay increase in 2022
Shutterstock
Millions of public sector workers, including police officers, are due a pay increase in 2022
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Public sector pay settlements should not be determined by the current high inflation rate and should remain broadly similar with the private sector to continue to be affordable, HM Treasury has warned. In its submission to the pay review bodies that determine pay rates for millions of public sector workers, it says that the rapid growth in inflation seen over the past year is expected to be only temporary, and urged the bodies to “have regard of the government’s objective for price stability”, taking into account the government and Bank of England's 2% inflation target. Its warning came as the Bank of England’s monetary policy chief Ben Broadbent said that inflation is likely to soar “comfortably” above 5% next spring, when the energy price cap is set to rise. However, the Treasury predicted that it would peak at 4% in 2022. In October, the retail prices index (RPI) rate of inflation was 6.0% and the consumer prices index (CPI) rate was 4.2%. “If public sector pay increases were to exacerbate temporary inflationary pressure, for instance through spilling over into higher wage demands across the economy or contributing to higher inflation expectations, then these short-term pressures would become more sustained,” the Treasury document says. “In turn, this would exacerbate cost of living pressures, as higher pay awards were offset by higher inflation, and would require significantly tighter monetary policy to address, which would also harm growth.” It adds that the whole p
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Tesco improves pay offer, but strike threat remains...

Tesco warehouse staff to strike in pay dispute

‘Our best offer is on the table’ say...

Lidl increases frontline wages by up to 6%

EAT rules driver’s expenses come under national minimum...

Kostal v Dunkley: How bypassing collective bargaining can...

Tougher deterrents needed to stop minimum wage breaches

University staff vote in favour of strike action...

Pay rises and better in-work benefits needed to...

Budget 2021: Pay rises, scale up visa and...