Don’t base public sector pay on inflation, Treasury urges

its submission to the pay review bodies that determine pay rates for millions of public sector workers, it says that the rapid growth in inflation seen over the past year is expected to be only temporary, and urged the bodies to “have regard of the government’s objective for price stability”, taking into account the government and Bank of England's 2% inflation target. Its warning came as the Bank of England’s monetary policy chief Ben Broadbent said that inflation is likely to soar “comfortably” above 5% next spring, when the energy price cap is set to rise. However, the Treasury predicted that it would peak at 4% in 2022. In October, the retail prices index (RPI) rate of inflation was 6.0% and the consumer prices index (CPI) rate was 4.2%. “If public sector pay increases were to exacerbate temporary inflationary pressure, for instance through spilling over into higher wage demands across the economy or contributing to higher inflation expectations, then these short-term pressures would become more sustained,” the Treasury document says.Public sector pay settlements should not be determined by the current high inflation rate and should remain broadly similar with the private sector to continue to be affordable, HM Treasury has warned. In