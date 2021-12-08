EthnicityLatest NewsEquality & diversity

UK broadcasters pledge to avoid BAME acronym

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss
The BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and ViacomCBS, which runs Channel 5, have agreed that use of the BAME acronym for people of black, Asian and minority ethnicity should be avoided, wherever possible, in their content and corporate communications. ITN, which produces news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, also confirmed a move away from the acronym in its newsrooms and other communications. The UK’s main broadcasters have committed to avoid the acronym as part of the creative industry’s wider focus on increasing representation and boosting diversity, inclusion and equity. It follows a recommendation made in an in-depth report by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity (LHC), which included in-depth interviews with journalists, academics, network groups and writers, as well as audience focus groups. Zaid Al-Qassab, Channel 4’s chief marketing officer and executive leader for inclusion and diversity, said the broadcaster welcomed the desire within the industry to stop using such vague terminology. “We began to move away from using the acronym last year and, in consultation with members of our employee rep group The Collective, we’ve followed their recommendation to use the terminology ‘ethnically diverse’,” he said. “I’m sure this is an area which will continue to develop, we n
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

