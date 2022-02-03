Reasonable adjustmentsLatest NewsEquality & diversityNeurodiversityDisability

Don’t forget workers with disabilities in your D&I efforts

by Agata Nowakowska
by Agata Nowakowska Intellectual and developmental disabilities include Down's Syndrome
Intellectual and developmental disabilities include Down's Syndrome
Most organisations would consider themselves open to increasing inclusion and belonging for all employees. However, too often diversity initiatives fail to focus on workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, explains Agata Nowakowska. As support for creating inclusive workplaces rapidly increases, organisations realise they must build a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion to benefit individual workers. Remote working is now the norm, and there are growing imperatives to ensure fairness in employment. However, whilst hiring managers are actively seeking talent from the wider employment pool, they are missing a valuable opportunity. While many employers are realising valuable skills lie with workers belonging to marginalised groups, such as those with physical disabilities and women, one diverse community is persistently missing from active employment strategies – neurodiverse candidates with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs). A recent Skillsoft survey confirmed that while a large majority (88%) of respondents said that their organisation has a DEI policy in place, less than half believe it includes people with IDDs.

The need to understand IDDs

It’s important to understand what it means to be an individual with an IDD. Conditions include Down Syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, and autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). It’s no hidden fact that it’s simply harder for these workers to ‘find’ jobs – and it’s often a case of jobs needing to access them. Although some candidates are actively sought through neurodiversity schemes at university level, standard recruitment practices continue to disadvantage neurodiverse candidates, and many face stigma and exclusion by organisations for roles which could perfectly accommodate their skills.

Disability inclusion

Neurodiversity: How accessible is your recruitment process? 
Agata Nowakowska

Agata is area vice president for the UK at training provider Skillsoft EMEA.

