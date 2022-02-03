Don’t forget workers with disabilities in your D&I efforts

disabilities and women, one diverse community is persistently missing from active employment strategies – neurodiverse candidates with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs). A recent Skillsoft survey confirmed that while a large majority (88%) of respondents said that their organisation has a DEI policy in place, less than half believe it includes people with IDDs.Most organisations would consider themselves open to increasing inclusion and belonging for all employees. However, too often diversity initiatives fail to focus on workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, explains Agata Nowakowska. As support for creating inclusive workplaces rapidly increases, organisations realise they must build a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion to benefit individual workers. Remote working is now the norm, and there are growing imperatives to ensure fairness in employment. However, whilst hiring managers are actively seeking talent from the wider employment pool, they are missing a valuable opportunity. While many employers are realising valuable skills lie with workers belonging to marginalised groups, such as those with physical