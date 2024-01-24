Collective redundancyLatest NewsJob creation and lossesTech sectorRedundancy

eBay to cut 1,000 jobs

by Ashleigh Webber
eBay has announced 1,000 redundancies and plans to reduce the use of contractors in an attempt to cut costs.

In a letter to employees yesterday (23 January), the online retail giant’s CEO Jamie Iannone said it planned to cut around 9% of its full-time jobs and scale back the number of contracts it has within its “alternate workforce” over the coming months.

“These are not actions we take lightly – and we recognize the impact they will have on all eBayers. We have to say goodbye to people who have made so many important contributions to the eBay community and culture, and this isn’t easy,” the letter says.

Job cuts

Proposed redundancies increased in 2023

Almost 3,000 roles to be cut at Port Talbot steel plant

Citigroup to shed 20,000 jobs in next two years

“While we are making progress against our strategy, our overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business. To address this, we’re implementing organisational changes that align and consolidate certain teams to improve the end-to-end experience, and better meet the needs of our customers around the world.”

eBay is the latest in a series of tech giants that have announced job cuts in recent months, including Amazon, Etsy, Spotify and Nokia.

Iannone said eBay needed to ensure it was “more nimble” and bring like-work together so that it could make decisions more quickly.

All US employees have been asked to work from home today (24 January) “to provide some space and privacy” for redundancy conversations, which will take place over Zoom.

It is not yet known whether any UK roles are affected.

“We’re committed to treating everyone with respect and empathy through this transition and providing impacted employees with support and resources,” the letter says.

 

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

