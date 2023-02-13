Crafting a compelling employer brand: lessons from professional services (webinar)

Thursday 16 March 2023, 11:00am GMT

As attracting the right talent continues to pose difficulties for employers across the economy, it is increasingly important for businesses to present themselves as attractive, purposeful places to work.

So how do the firms that entice some of the very best candidates approach the issue of employer branding and how is their approach changing? What’s behind how they present themselves to the world in a way that attracts the ideal hire?

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with TMP Worldwide, looks at lessons to be learned from professional services, where the core ‘product’ offered to clients is intellect, capability and agility.

Professional services firms operate in a rapidly evolving landscape with an increasing focus on digitalisation and diversity, combined with the unique challenges of partnership cultures. How do they balance efficiency and revenue growth with wellbeing and ESG?

Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today, is joined by Sarah Langton, global head of recruitment at law firm Clifford Chance, Sarah Manning, director and global head of recruitment at the consulting firm Baringa, and Robert Peasnell, head of growth at TMP Worldwide, the UK talent advisory business of global RPO provider PeopleScout.

We will also be welcoming Andy Clapham, head of talent acquisition at technology and product development company TTP, and Anneka Wilkins, national talent acquisition manager for the accountancy firm RSM UK.

Register now to learn how:

Firms are evolving their employment proposition to future-proof their business

Recruiters are adapting to the younger generation with different needs

Candidates are demanding more from prospective employers as they seek roles with purpose

People’s expectations around career development are changing.

With professional services firms consistently at the top of the list of employers for some of the brightest people, this webinar promises to be a masterclass in becoming an employer of choice.

