Employers must act urgently on future skills needs

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A review of recent research and thought leadership on the skills required in future workplaces, conducted by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) and the Nuffield Foundation, considered skills employees need to acquire in the next 10 to 15 years. Failure to develop skills such as these could lead to potential underemployment and social issues, the researchers claim. Its research review found that workers with low levels of education or who work in low-skilled roles were at particular risk from automation. It refers to existing studies that have found that around 1.5% of the manufacturing workforce in the EU has already been displaced by technology, while 22% of current workforce activities across the EU could be automated by 2030.Although the pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitisation and automation, human reasoning and interaction skills will continue to be important in health, social care and education, the researchers found. In such a volatile market, employees will need to develop problem solving, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity and innovation skills in the coming years, as these are transferable skills that will be in high demand in the next 15 years and beyond. The review is the first of a series of reports across a five-year research programme predicting the essential skills needs of employers and their likely supply by 2035. The Skills Imp