Latest NewsLearning & developmentTraining deliveryTraining evaluationTraining needs analysis

Employers must act urgently on future skills needs

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employers need to take “urgent action” to ensure workers have skills such as problem-solving and critical thinking in the future, a research study claims. A review of recent research and thought leadership on the skills required in future workplaces, conducted by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) and the Nuffield Foundation, considered skills employees need to acquire in the next 10 to 15 years. Failure to develop skills such as these could lead to potential underemployment and social issues, the researchers claim. Its research review found that workers with low levels of education or who work in low-skilled roles were at particular risk from automation. It refers to existing studies that have found that around 1.5% of the manufacturing workforce in the EU has already been displaced by technology, while 22% of current workforce activities across the EU could be automated by 2030.

Skills development

Podcast: Coaching skills for line managers  Developing successful leaders in the workplace
Although the pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitisation and automation, human reasoning and interaction skills will continue to be important in health, social care and education, the researchers found. In such a volatile market, employees will need to develop problem solving, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity and innovation skills in the coming years, as these are transferable skills that will be in high demand in the next 15 years and beyond. The review is the first of a series of reports across a five-year research programme predicting the essential skills needs of employers and their likely supply by 2035. The Skills Imp
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Survey highlights business benefits of employing magistrates

Kickstart is ‘chaotic’ and failing employers and young...

How to improve uptake of apprenticeship schemes

Broadening skillsets best way to tackle labour shortage

Weight bias: How employers can address negative attitudes

Seven types of listening that can change your...

Reskilling could save up to £49k per employee

Could the metaverse take hybrid work to the...

Staff will need training for digital right-to-work checks

Employers not tapping into remote workers’ ‘wealth of...