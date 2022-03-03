Employers must act urgently on future skills needs

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Employers need to take “urgent action” to ensure workers have skills such as problem-solving and critical thinking in the future, a research study claims. A review of recent research and thought leadership on the skills required in future workplaces, conducted by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) and the Nuffield Foundation, considered skills employees need to acquire in the next 10 to 15 years. Failure to develop skills such as these could lead to potential underemployment and social issues, the researchers claim. Its research review found that workers with low levels of education or who work in low-skilled roles were at particular risk from automation. It refers to existing studies that have found that around 1.5% of the manufacturing workforce in the EU has already been displaced by technology, while 22% of current workforce activities across the EU could be automated by 2030.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.