Government urged to drop gendered word ‘chairman’

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
The groups want Companies House to use gender-neutral language in its articles
Leading business groups have called on the government to stop using the archaic word ‘chairman’ if it is serious about improving gender balance in business. A letter signed by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), the Institute of Directors, Make UK, the Confederation of British Industry and 53 accredited Chambers of Commerce calls on the government to introduce legislation that would require the neutral term ‘chair’ to be used on official company documents. The word ‘chairman’ is still used by Companies House as its default term in its model articles, meaning it is then repeated in the articles of thousands of companies. The letter urges the government to use the upcoming corporate governance legislation to require the use of gender-neutral language – an approach that was favoured by 78% of directors in a recent survey, it claims. While businesses can change the language they use themselves, many are under the impression that the term ‘chairman’ is a requirement of Companies House, said BCC chair Sarah Howard.

Improving gender balance

“Language matters. Just as ‘policeman’ and ‘fireman’ have been replaced with more inclusive terms, so too should ‘chairman’ be consigned to the history books,” she said. “Research from the World Bank suggests a direct link between the use of gendered language and differing employment rates between men and women. It’s a small but very significant alteration that will help break down subconscious
