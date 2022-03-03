Government urged to drop gendered word ‘chairman’

The letter urges the government to use the upcoming corporate governance legislation to require the use of gender-neutral language – an approach that was favoured by 78% of directors in a recent survey, it claims. While businesses can change the language they use themselves, many are under the impression that the term ‘chairman’ is a requirement of Companies House, said BCC chair Sarah Howard.Leading business groups have called on the government to stop using the archaic word ‘chairman’ if it is serious about improving gender balance in business. A letter signed by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), the Institute of Directors, Make UK, the Confederation of British Industry and 53 accredited Chambers of Commerce calls on the government to introduce legislation that would require the neutral term ‘chair’ to be used on official company documents. The word ‘chairman’ is still used by Companies House as its default term in its model articles, meaning it is then repeated in the articles of thousands of companies.