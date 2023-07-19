HR should drive ethical adoption of AI, says CIPD

HR should drive the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence in their organisations, the CIPD has urged.

The professional body said that HR should “lean in” to the rise of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT so employees don’t get left behind by the technology or become disempowered because it is used irresponsibly.

The CIPD has launched a guide to support HR professionals to experiment and embrace AI, as well as create clear policies on its use, calling on them to be “curious and to innovate” but still take a measured approach.

“AI is now evolving rapidly, and much is being speculated about its potential and uptake across sectors, organisations, and jobs,” said chief executive Peter Cheese.

“Now is the time for organisations to learn, experiment and innovate, to understand both the potential benefits to people, jobs, and business outcomes, but also to understand the risks.”

Cheese said HR professionals needed to put themselves at the centre of changes around AI by building their understanding of how it will make work more efficient and effective.

At the same time, they would need to ensure fairness and support those whose jobs are impacted, he added.

“We need to ensure a just transition through this time of significant change,” he said.

HR leaders still have a long way to go in terms of understanding and embracing AI, if a recent survey reflects their experience.

According to analysts Gartner, only 5% of HR leaders have implemented generative AI in their HR functions, and 14% had no intention of deploying AI in the near future.

That said, almost one in 10 were conducting generative AI pilots, and a third thought HR would lead their organisation’s ethics approach to AI.

At this year’s CIPD Festival of Work, Cheese reiterated his call that people professionals “should not be afraid to experiment” in the face of the “disruptive power of technology”.

The CIPD makes three key recommendations for HR in managing the change:

Set guidance based on principles – Establish guidelines for the business and communicate them clearly to all staff. These should include guidance on data privacy and security.

– Establish guidelines for the business and communicate them clearly to all staff. These should include guidance on data privacy and security. Engage and develop people – Create opportunities for employees to improve their roles and encourage experimentation. Foster a culture of shared learning across teams so benefits are collaborative, but they can also collectively address any concerns that arise.

– Create opportunities for employees to improve their roles and encourage experimentation. Foster a culture of shared learning across teams so benefits are collaborative, but they can also collectively address any concerns that arise. Think strategically – HR needs to understand how AI may impact the business, its operating model, and its competitive positioning. HR teams need to keep abreast of new AI developments and competitive threats, as well as look for potential positive outcomes.

