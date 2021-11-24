Top executives aware of race bias in recruitment

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.More than half of senior executives in UK organisations believe it’s harder for employees from ethnic minorities to get promoted, regardless of their performance. Executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates found that 54% of C-suite leaders think it’s more difficult for those from certain ethnicities or backgrounds to gain access to senior roles. Forty-four percent of UK executives acknowledge that the leadership of their company is biased towards employees from similar backgrounds, beliefs or ethnicities, it added. However, senior leaders seemed to be more aware of the structural barriers affecting certain groups in the workforce than their employees. Globally, 62% of C-suite leaders thought there were barriers to promotion for ethnic minority employees, while 40% of employees felt this to be the case. In Europe, 52% of C-suite executives recognised bias in recruitment while 31% of employees did so, suggesting the UK is broadly representative of other territories.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.