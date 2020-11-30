Risk of foreign investors being deterred by new immigration rules

The needs of the UK’s £225bn professional services sector are being overlooked in the UK-EU trade talks according a sub-committee...

Labour accuses government of undervaluing people in low paid jobs in the health and social care sector and says immigration bill will make them feel unwelcome in this country.

Immigration Bill is ‘not fair and not in the national interest’

Immigration and EU workers: Brexit hasn’t gone away

Many businesses will soon have to once again wrestle with the UK's decision to leave the EU, with difficult decisions having to be made over the sourcing of talent.