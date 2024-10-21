Why ministers must restore the EU youth mobility scheme

There are only upsides to restoring a EU-UK youth mobility scheme, argues Adam Kyte at Charles Russell Speechlys. It’s time to override the political backlash from the right-wing media and do what’s best for young people and businesses, he says.

An EU-UK Youth Mobility Scheme is an opportunity to address labour shortages and help the “reset” of post-Brexit relations. Despite its potential, the Labour government seems reticent to embrace the scheme, fuelled by fears of political backlash.

Conflating the youth mobility scheme with a reversal of Brexit is a misrepresentation of a pragmatic visa arrangement offering mutual benefits”

The scheme, first proposed by Brussels (and rejected) in April 2024, offers 18 to 30-year-olds a chance to work or study abroad for up to four years. That time limit, plus eligibility and criminality criteria, ensure it is not the backdoor to free movement feared by some. Recent rumours of a renewed proposal offer hope of invigorating the UK’s workforce in sectors such as hospitality, where vacancies have soared post-Brexit.

The UK’s successful existing youth mobility arrangements with 12 countries, including European microstates and Iceland, demonstrate the practicality of such schemes. Last year, 22,750 young people from countries such as Canada and Australia took up the two-year (extendable to three for some) temporary visa to live and work in the UK. They contribute to the economy without burdening public services, as participants pay taxes, visa fees, and the Immigration Health Surcharge while being ineligible for public funds.

Critics equate the proposed EU-UK scheme to relinquishing control over immigration. The Telegraph recently portrayed the scheme as a European ploy to offload unemployment. Yet, this ignores the time-limited and reciprocal nature of the scheme, which would also benefit British youth seeking international experience.

The government’s cautious stance is understandable, given the political minefield and their own “red line” on free movement.

However, conflating the youth mobility scheme with a reversal of Brexit is a misrepresentation of a pragmatic visa arrangement offering mutual benefits, distinct from the free movement of the past.

As the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement approaches its review in late 2026, the government has a window to change the narrative and demonstrate the scheme’s value without compromising its stance on immigration. Perhaps they could attempt to negotiate the length of the scheme down to two years in line with other schemes. It’s a delicate balance but could yield significant economic and cultural dividends for both the UK and the EU.

For young people on both sides of the Channel, the scheme promises a chance to regain some of the opportunities lost to Brexit. For businesses, it’s a potential solution to pressing labour needs. The challenge for the government is to navigate the growing hostility to immigration without forsaking these benefits.

