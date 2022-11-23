Women less likely than men to get a bonus

Women are less likely than men to be awarded a bonus, and those who do receive less money than their male counterparts.

This is despite an increase in the number of employees awarded a bonus between June 2021 and June 2022, according to data from Cendex.

More than a quarter (25.9%) of individuals received a bonus during the period, up from 22% the previous year. The average pay out was £2,519.

However, the research finds a gender bonus gap. Almost one in three (31.3%) male employees received a bonus in the year to June 2022, compared with just 23.7% of females.

Men also received higher bonus payments, at £2,907 on average, versus the £1,761 awarded to women.

The gender bonus gap also widened with age. Growth in bonus values begin to tail off when women reach their early thirties, compared to early fifties among men. Men aged 50 received an average bonus of £4,929.23, over double the amount received by women the same age who received an average of £2,416.46

Manufacturing and production employees were the most likely to receive a bonus (39.4% of individuals), followed by private sector services employees (33.6%). Just over a tenth of not-for-profit sector employees and public sector workers received bonuses.

Sheila Attwood, managing editor, pay and benefits at Cendex, said: “Given the current cost-of-living crisis and wider economic uncertainty, money is a huge source of stress for many workers.

“If an organisation is in the position to award a bonus to employees, it’s vital that they approach it fairly and with a strong understanding of why a bonus is being awarded at a given level. This is especially important given the disparity between men and women’s bonuses, which could be an indication of certain work being valued more than others.”

The data covered 403 organisations, which collectively paid bonuses to 356,563 employees.

Reward, compensation and benefits opportunities



Browse all comp and benefits jobs