RAD Awards 2023 shortlist announced

The shortlist for the RAD Awards 2023, known as the ‘Oscars’ of the recruitment advertising industry, has now been announced.
The list incorporates a diverse range of work across 21 categories, from candidate experience to events and experiential campaigns. This year also sees the launch of a new category for in-house employer brand teams.
Winners will be announced on 26 January 2023 at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
Hundreds of creative experts from across the recruitment advertising industry will come together for an unforgettable evening celebrating the best in the business.
Richard Andrews, divisional manager at DVV Media, said this year’s shortlist had surpassed judges’ expectations.
“In a tough labour market recruiters need to stand out, and there’s no doubt that this year’s entrants have achieved that and more,” he said.
The shortlisted works and companies are as follows:
Candidate Experience – sponsored by CV LIbrary
AstraZeneca CX Strategy and BAU – AstraZeneca & Ph.Creative
DSM Personality Quiz – DSM & Symphony Talent
EY Neurodiverse Centre of Excellence – EY
Nestlé Academy – Nestlé & Cappfinity
Creative Idea – sponsored by Indeed
Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph.Creative
Capgemini Active Inclusion – Capgemini & Pink Squid
Ford Liive – Ford & Havas People
Mollie Driven by Love – Mollie & thetruthworks
Digital Experience for Early Talent – sponsored by LinkedIn
At Sky You Can – Sky & Symphony Talent
EY Internship of the Future – EY & Cappfinity
Pot Noodle Internships – Pot Noodle & Raptor Marketing/GradBay
Early Careers Attraction – sponsored by The Guardian Jobs
The Future of Movement – Jaguar Land Rover & Creed Comms
Specsavers New Talent Programme – Specsavers & ThirtyThree
Employee Engagement – sponsored by Talent.com
The AXA Hello – AXA & MSL UK
AXA MOVE – AXA & Havas
People Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph. Creative
Advocacy in Assurance – EY
Clicks Behind the Bricks – The LEGO Group
Onboarding Unlimited! – Autism Unlimited! & CA3
Employer Brand (International)
Cheers to Dreaming Big – AB InBev & MSL UK
Diageo Employer Brand – Diageo & Comprend
Fidelity Employer Brand – Fidelity & SMRS
For Health. With Humanity – Haleon & Havas People
Play to Win – Sanofi & Symphony Talent
SAP Employer Brand – SAP & Havas People
Employer Brand (National) – sponsored by Glassdoor
The Best Insurance Company You’d Never Heard of – AND-E & BrandPointZero
Your Ambition Leads Here – Defence Equipment and Support & Stafford Long
Express Yourself – Pizza Express & ThirtyThree
Make More of Yourself – Screwfix & ThirtyThree
Employer Website
McDonald’s Let’s … Together – McDonald’s & ThirtyThree
Miele X Careers Website – Miele X & Creative Style/That Little Agency/Praetorius
Barclays Careers Website – Barclays & Radancy
Diageo Careers Website – Diageo & Comprend
Careers.wework.com – WeWork & Symphony Talent
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by myGwork
Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph. Creative
Stronger – The British Army & Pink Squid
Active Inclusion – Capgemini & Pink Squid
Civil Service Fast Stream – Civil Service & TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company
EY Neurodiverse Centre of Excellence – EY
Protect what matters to you most – MI5 & Penna
Inclusion Strategy – Veolia & Pink Squid
Events and Experiential
Accenture Live 2021 – Accenture & ThirtyThree
EY with RecFest – Excellence in Talent Attraction – EY
Healthcare Support Workers – NHS England & TMP Worldwide / Indeed
Ripple Effect x Decode/Code Challenge – Ripple & Blue Ivy Group
Graduate Campaign – sponsored by Whatmedia
Let There Be Change – Accenture & ThirtyThree
It’s Time – Allen & Overy & ThirtyThree
Future Me – KPMG & Pink Squid
At Sky You Can – Sky & Symphony Talent
In-house Employer Brand Team of the Year – sponsored by ThirtyThree
EY Employer Brand Team
HelloFresh
SAP Global Employer Brand Team
Innovation of the Year – sponsored by ZipRecruiter
Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph.Creative
Civil Service Fast Stream influencer campaign – Civil Service & TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company
EY Internship of the Future – EY & Cappfinity
EY Neurodiverse Centre of Excellence – EY
Recruitment Optimisation – Hologic & SMRS
Integrated Campaign – sponsored by Totaljobs
Talent acquisition campaign – Cepheid & Prophet
Enjoy The Drive – DHL Parcel & CA3
Sainsbury’s Tech Academy Engineering Jumpstart – Sainsbury’s & Entroxy
At Sky You Can – Sky & Symphony Talent
Scotland attraction campaign – Skyscanner & Blackbridge Communications
See The Difference – Veolia & Pink Squid
Offline Communications – sponsored by Wiser
The AXA Hello – AXA & MSL UK
Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph.Creative
Single Use of Video
Powered by Me, Empowered by BT – BT & Ph. Creative
We’re Just Like You – SAP
Make More of Yourself – Screwfix & ThirtyThree
Graduate Leadership Programme – Unlocked & SMRS
All Kinds of Extraordinary – Westminster City Council & TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company
Use of Research and Insight in Employer Branding – sponsored by Personnel Today Jobs
Cheers to Dreaming Big – AB InBev & MSL UK
Fidelity Employer Brand – Fidelity & SMRS
For Health. With Humanity – Haleon & Havas People
Global TVP Research – IBM & Pink Squid
Indifference – Kingfisher & ThirtyThree
Credit Where Credit’s Due – Provident & Blackbridge Communications
Play to Win – Sanofi & Symphony Talent
Use of Social – sponsored by Socially Recruited
Fast Stream – Civil Service & TMP Worldwide a PeopleScout company
Calendar of Kindness – Lloyds Banking Group & Blackbridge Communications
Mars Social – Mars & Havas People
Life at Knight Frank – Knight Frank & Wiser
Delivered – Royal Mail & ThirtyThree
Graduate Leadership Programme – Unlocked & SMRS
Use of Technology – sponsored by CW Jobs
EY Internship of the Future – EY & Cappfinity
Ford Liive – Ford & Havas People
Onboarding Unlimited! – Autism Unlimited! & CA3
Christmas campaign – Royal Mail/Meet & Engage
Video campaign – sponsored by Crimtan
Powered by Me, Empowered by BT – BT & Ph.Creative
Characters in Care – Bupa & ThirtyThree
Active Inclusion – Capgemini & Pink Squid
Together We Make a World of Difference – GE Renewable Energy & Pink Squid
F is for Family – Metropolitan Police & Tonic Agency
Unlocked Graduate Leadership Programme – Unlocked & SMRS
All Kinds of Extraordinary – WCC & TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company
The Great Resignation – WSP & Havas People
