RAD Awards 2023 shortlist announced

The shortlist for the RAD Awards 2023, known as the ‘Oscars’ of the recruitment advertising industry, has now been announced.

The list incorporates a diverse range of work across 21 categories, from candidate experience to events and experiential campaigns. This year also sees the launch of a new category for in-house employer brand teams.

Winners will be announced on 26 January 2023 at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Hundreds of creative experts from across the recruitment advertising industry will come together for an unforgettable evening celebrating the best in the business.

Richard Andrews, divisional manager at DVV Media, said this year’s shortlist had surpassed judges’ expectations.

“In a tough labour market recruiters need to stand out, and there’s no doubt that this year’s entrants have achieved that and more,” he said.

The shortlisted works and companies are as follows:

Candidate Experience – sponsored by CV LIbrary

AstraZeneca CX Strategy and BAU – AstraZeneca & Ph.Creative

DSM Personality Quiz – DSM & Symphony Talent

EY Neurodiverse Centre of Excellence – EY

Nestlé Academy – Nestlé & Cappfinity

Creative Idea – sponsored by Indeed

Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph.Creative

Capgemini Active Inclusion – Capgemini & Pink Squid

Ford Liive – Ford & Havas People

Mollie Driven by Love – Mollie & thetruthworks

Digital Experience for Early Talent – sponsored by LinkedIn

At Sky You Can – Sky & Symphony Talent

EY Internship of the Future – EY & Cappfinity

Pot Noodle Internships – Pot Noodle & Raptor Marketing/GradBay

Early Careers Attraction – sponsored by The Guardian Jobs

The Future of Movement – Jaguar Land Rover & Creed Comms

Specsavers New Talent Programme – Specsavers & ThirtyThree

Employee Engagement – sponsored by Talent.com

The AXA Hello – AXA & MSL UK

AXA MOVE – AXA & Havas

People Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph. Creative

Advocacy in Assurance – EY

Clicks Behind the Bricks – The LEGO Group

Onboarding Unlimited! – Autism Unlimited! & CA3

Employer Brand (International)

Cheers to Dreaming Big – AB InBev & MSL UK

Diageo Employer Brand – Diageo & Comprend

Fidelity Employer Brand – Fidelity & SMRS

For Health. With Humanity – Haleon & Havas People

Play to Win – Sanofi & Symphony Talent

SAP Employer Brand – SAP & Havas People

Employer Brand (National) – sponsored by Glassdoor

The Best Insurance Company You’d Never Heard of – AND-E & BrandPointZero

Your Ambition Leads Here – Defence Equipment and Support & Stafford Long

Express Yourself – Pizza Express & ThirtyThree

Make More of Yourself – Screwfix & ThirtyThree

Employer Website

McDonald’s Let’s … Together – McDonald’s & ThirtyThree

Miele X Careers Website – Miele X & Creative Style/That Little Agency/Praetorius

Barclays Careers Website – Barclays & Radancy

Diageo Careers Website – Diageo & Comprend

Careers.wework.com – WeWork & Symphony Talent

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by myGwork

Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph. Creative

Stronger – The British Army & Pink Squid

Active Inclusion – Capgemini & Pink Squid

Civil Service Fast Stream – Civil Service & TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company

EY Neurodiverse Centre of Excellence – EY

Protect what matters to you most – MI5 & Penna

Inclusion Strategy – Veolia & Pink Squid

Events and Experiential

Accenture Live 2021 – Accenture & ThirtyThree

EY with RecFest – Excellence in Talent Attraction – EY

Healthcare Support Workers – NHS England & TMP Worldwide / Indeed

Ripple Effect x Decode/Code Challenge – Ripple & Blue Ivy Group

Graduate Campaign – sponsored by Whatmedia

Let There Be Change – Accenture & ThirtyThree

It’s Time – Allen & Overy & ThirtyThree

Future Me – KPMG & Pink Squid

At Sky You Can – Sky & Symphony Talent

In-house Employer Brand Team of the Year – sponsored by ThirtyThree

EY Employer Brand Team

HelloFresh

SAP Global Employer Brand Team

Innovation of the Year – sponsored by ZipRecruiter

Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph.Creative

Civil Service Fast Stream influencer campaign – Civil Service & TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company

EY Internship of the Future – EY & Cappfinity

EY Neurodiverse Centre of Excellence – EY

Recruitment Optimisation – Hologic & SMRS

Integrated Campaign – sponsored by Totaljobs

Talent acquisition campaign – Cepheid & Prophet

Enjoy The Drive – DHL Parcel & CA3

Sainsbury’s Tech Academy Engineering Jumpstart – Sainsbury’s & Entroxy

At Sky You Can – Sky & Symphony Talent

Scotland attraction campaign – Skyscanner & Blackbridge Communications

See The Difference – Veolia & Pink Squid

Offline Communications – sponsored by Wiser

The AXA Hello – AXA & MSL UK

Be You @ EQ Tapestory – EQRx & Ph.Creative

Single Use of Video

Powered by Me, Empowered by BT – BT & Ph. Creative

We’re Just Like You – SAP

Make More of Yourself – Screwfix & ThirtyThree

Graduate Leadership Programme – Unlocked & SMRS

All Kinds of Extraordinary – Westminster City Council & TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company

Use of Research and Insight in Employer Branding – sponsored by Personnel Today Jobs

Cheers to Dreaming Big – AB InBev & MSL UK

Fidelity Employer Brand – Fidelity & SMRS

For Health. With Humanity – Haleon & Havas People

Global TVP Research – IBM & Pink Squid

Indifference – Kingfisher & ThirtyThree

Credit Where Credit’s Due – Provident & Blackbridge Communications

Play to Win – Sanofi & Symphony Talent

Use of Social – sponsored by Socially Recruited

Fast Stream – Civil Service & TMP Worldwide a PeopleScout company

Calendar of Kindness – Lloyds Banking Group & Blackbridge Communications

Mars Social – Mars & Havas People

Life at Knight Frank – Knight Frank & Wiser

Delivered – Royal Mail & ThirtyThree

Graduate Leadership Programme – Unlocked & SMRS

Use of Technology – sponsored by CW Jobs

EY Internship of the Future – EY & Cappfinity

Ford Liive – Ford & Havas People

Onboarding Unlimited! – Autism Unlimited! & CA3

Christmas campaign – Royal Mail/Meet & Engage

Video campaign – sponsored by Crimtan

Powered by Me, Empowered by BT – BT & Ph.Creative

Characters in Care – Bupa & ThirtyThree

Active Inclusion – Capgemini & Pink Squid

Together We Make a World of Difference – GE Renewable Energy & Pink Squid

F is for Family – Metropolitan Police & Tonic Agency

Unlocked Graduate Leadership Programme – Unlocked & SMRS

All Kinds of Extraordinary – WCC & TMP Worldwide, a PeopleScout company

The Great Resignation – WSP & Havas People