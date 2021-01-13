Salesforce voted Glassdoor Best Place to Work 2021

Sundry/Shutterstock

Glassdoor has announced its annual list of the best places to work in the UK for 2021 as top employers continue to keep their staff happy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Technology giants continue to dominate as Google and Microsoft retain their top-10 rankings and Apple and Facebook join them with ratings of more than 4.3 out of five, but Salesforce leads the pack as the only company scoring over 4.5. Last year three employers were rated above 4.5.

Unlike other workplace awards, the Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2021 (UK) Salesforce (4.5) Microsoft (4.4) Abcam (4.4) Google (4.4) Softcat (4.4) GTB (4.4) Apple (4.3) Bella Italia (4.3) SAP (4.3) Facebook (4.3)

Ratings based on a five-point scale ranging from very dissatisfied (1.0) to very satisfied (5.0). Employer scores extend beyond 1,000 decimal places.

“Covid-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s chief executive officer.

“A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritised the health, safety and well-being of their employees.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work 2021 list features 50 UK employers across a range of industries, including finance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, insurance, food and more. Notably, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, there are four restaurant employers on this year’s list, with three of those also appearing on last year’s list, including Bella Italia (8th, 4.3 rating), Nando’s (12th, 4.3) and Wagamama (43rd, 4.2).

Google (4th, 4.4) is one of only two employers to make the UK list every year since launch, the other being JP Morgan (14th, 4.3).

Nineteen employers are newcomers to the UK large list in 2021, including Sage (16th, 4.3), Majestic Wine (19th, 4.3), Just Eat (20th, 4.3) and The Body Shop (23rd, 4.3). Seven employers are rejoining the list in 2021, including Sky Betting & Gaming (11th, 4.3), Arm (41st, 4.2) and Waitrose & Partners (42nd, 4.2).

Salesforce was the only company this year to appear on all five Glassdoor lists, in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany.

Among the 1.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.5. Employees are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer, any downsides and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, senior management, culture and values.

