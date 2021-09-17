Employers face hurdles despite rush of EU settlement approvals

postponed until April 2022) and employees whose applications were still to be decided upon. Chetal Patel of Bates Wells and Joanna Hunt at Fieldfisher also said the next release of statistics were key with Hunt drawing attention to the skills shortages across nearly all sectors. The number of concluded applications up to 30 June 2021 was 5,444,550. Of these, 52% (2,846,820) were granted settled status and 43% (2,327,850) were granted pre-settled status. There were 109,430 refusals, 80,600 withdrawn or void outcomes and 79,730 invalid outcomes in the same period. Of the refusals, 99% were refused on eligibility grounds and less than 1% were refused on suitability grounds. The newly released figures from the Home Office cover 28 August 2019 to 30 June 2021. Across all nationalities, the highest numbers of applications received were from Polish, Romanian and Italian nationals but there major variations between regions of the UK with Scotland and Wales seeing more applications proportionally from Bulgarian nationals, more Spanish nationals applying in Scotland and more Lithuanians in Northern Ireland. Hunt, director and head of UK immigration at Fieldfisher, said more significance should be attached to the next batch of figures: “With the three-month delay on getting the EU Settlement Scheme figures from the Home Office, it does not tell us about the current situation and these statistics are from before the deadline. The next release of figures will be the one to watch, as it will show what is happening now that the end of June deadline has passed.”Immigration specialists have warned employers over right to work checks and the backlog in EU settled status applications as new figures from the Home Office reveal the extent of the rush from EU nationals to join the scheme. June 2021 saw the third largest volume of applications (443,790) to the Euss since its launch as people scrambled to submit their details before the final deadline on the 30th of that month. October 2019 saw the highest number (591,580). But lawyers have warned that employers faced difficulties over right to work checks (
Post-Brexit immigration