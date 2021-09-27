Aldi to create 2,000 more jobs

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Aldi is to create 2,000 new jobs next year as part of plans to accelerate its share of the UK grocery market. The discount supermarket chain, which today revealed that sales had grown by 10.2% in 2020, also plans to open 100 new stores across the UK over the next two years and expand its logistics function with the addition of a new 1.3 m sq ft site in Leicestershire. The proposed 2,000 new roles are in addition to the 7,000 announced over the past two years. Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Whilst 2020 was an extremely challenging year, our 41,000 colleagues stepped up when it mattered most – their dedication to the communities they serve has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite some of the most difficult conditions our sector has ever seen, our people underlined the strength, success and spirit of our business.
