Greggs to create hundreds of new jobs

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
Bakery chain Greggs is set to create 500 new retail jobs and expand its network of shops after returning to profit. In its interim results statement covering the six months up to 3 July 2021, Greggs said that by the end of 2021 it would have opened 100 new shops – 48 have already opened earlier this year. However, 11 shops had closed earlier this year following a year of reduced demand due to Covid-19 restrictions. It said reduced activity shops in public transport hubs and large city centres had affected the group’s overall recovery rate, but shops in suburban areas were being supported by people staying, and working, closer to home. Its strongest-performing locations were those that could be accessed by car, Greggs said. The company has chosen to repay all furlough money it received in the first half of this year after making a pre-tax profit of £55.5m, up from a loss of £65.2m in the first half of 2020. Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “Greggs once again showed its resilience in a challenging first half, emerging from the lockdown months in a strong position and rebuilding sales as social restrictions were progressively relaxed. “We continue to make good progress with our strategic priorities, growing the shop estate and investing in our digital capabilities to compete in all channels and dayparts of our market.” Hiring confidence across the ecnomy has picked up significantly over the past quarter. According to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), employers’ confidence in their ability to hire new staff and make investment de
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

