Hargreaves Lansdown launches trans and non-binary equality policy

Hargreaves Lansdown has launched a dedicated trans and non-binary equality policy ahead of International Transgender Day of Visibility this Thursday (31 March).

The investment and asset management company developed the policy, which aims to offer greater protections and support to transgender and non-binary employees, in partnership with its LGBT+ network, Kaleidoscope.

According to the LGBT+ charity Stonewall, around 1% of the UK population is transgender. Hargreaves Lansdown felt the importance of its policy would grow as a recent study by Emory University in Georgia, USA, found that almost one in 10 young people identify as trans or non-binary.

Chief people officer Rob Divall said: “This is an important step as part of our diversity and inclusion strategy to improve the experiences for both colleagues and clients.

“Our new policy sets out a clear commitment to trans equality, uplifting the rights of trans and non-binary people and putting provisions in place to support people to live authentically at work, including during transition, should they need it.”

Ally Clayton-Marucci, Kaleidoscope co-chair, said: “It is of utmost importance that HL has a supportive culture and environment where trans and non-binary colleagues can thrive and are supported at work. The implementation of this policy is an important step to ensuring that HL continues to be an inclusive workplace for both colleagues and clients.”

The trans and non-binary equality policy aims to:

outline the support and reasonable adjustments available to transgender and non-binary staff

raise awareness and understanding across the organisation to support trans and non-binary people in the organisation and the wider community

help managers support trans and non-binary employees.

It also outlines the support available to employees, including:

ensuring smooth processes for changing names and providing documents

giving staff control over how much personal information they need to disclose to the organisation

guidance to help individuals manage their transition and experiences at work.

The organisation has a broad range of policies to support equality, diversity and inclusion, including a menopause and menstruation policy.

