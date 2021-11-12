Financial servicesWorking from homeGenderHybrid workingLatest News

Homeworking: senior Bank of England official fears for women’s careers

by Adam McCulloch
Photo: Xinhua/Alamy
Women’s careers could be stunted if they continue to work at home as more men return to the office as the pandemic recedes, a leading Bank of England official has said. Catherine Mann, a member of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee, told a virtual Financial News Women in Finance event that women were more likely to be working at home than men and aren’t returning to work to the same extent. She said video conferencing, despite being easy to use and efficient, was not a sufficient substitute for physical proximity and was an obstacle to the kind of spontaneous conversations that took place in the office. “Virtual platforms are way better than they were even five years ago. But the extemporaneous, spontaneity — those are hard to replicate in a virtual setting,” she said. Many women were continuing to work from home to avoid complexities in accessing childcare and Covid-related disruption to schooling, she said, leaving men free to return to the office. “There is the potential for two tracks. There’s the people who are on the virtual track and people who are on a physical track. And I do worry that we will see those two tracks develop, and we will pretty much know who’s going to be on which track, unfortunately,” she said. Mann was an economics professor and chief economist at Citi and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), before joining the BoE in September. According to the
