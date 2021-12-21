Hospitality, entertainment and leisure sectors gain new financial support

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

£683m for targeted grants for hospitality and leisure businesses in England. Around 200,000 businesses will be eligible for the grants which will be administered by local authorities and will be available in the coming weeks.

£102m for firms outside the hospitality and leisure industries but which might be vital to the supply chains in those sectors. This is on top

He said the government would also help certain firms with the cost of statutory sick pay for Covid-related absences. The initiative is in response to the collapse in footfall facing the leisure, culture and hospitality sectors as the Omicron variant causes a surge in Covid infection across the UK. An extra £30m to help theatres and museums was included in the announcement, as it emerged that London's Natural History Museum has had to close for a week because of Covid-related staff absences. Sunak would not say whether further help would come should further restrictions be announced, but he insisted he would "always respond proportionately and appropriately to the situation we face". He added that the measures announced today were comparable to the grants that were on offer when businesses were fully closed earlier this year.The package announced comprises: