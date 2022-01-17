How can we stop ‘diversity fatigue’?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

What does it look like?

Frustration when organisations fail to take the time to build the capability required to understand the intrinsic benefit of EDI

Distress when EDI is approached from a regulatory or compliance perspective only;

Anger from performative allyship demonstrated by organisations using EDI to boost their external brand only; or

Exhaustion for those committed and bought into EDI but see a lack o

We have seen numerous equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiatives stop at an idea, rather than progress into strategic activation and implementation. To the hopeful, talking about EDI in the workplace represent shifts that signal meaningful cultural change is underway in an organisation. Yet, to the sceptic, these conversations often represent mere symbols that disappear when the pressure dissipates. In our work, we frequently observe the EDI hopeful turn into the EDI sceptic. When this happens, visible and tangible accountability for increasing the representation and retention of diverse talent in the workplace becomes a distant goal, culminating in what can be referred to as diversity fatigue.Coined in the 1990s, diversity fatigue is used to describe the stress and exhaustion associated with attempts to recruit and retain diverse talent, or lack thereof. It can manifest in a number of ways: