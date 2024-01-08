Latest NewsLearning & developmentSkills shortagesPROMOTED CONTENT

How to take a skills-based approach to talent management

by Ashleigh Webber
Taking a skills-based approach to talent management requires significant thought around the critical skills an organisation needs, the gaps that currently exist, and how employees can be developed.

In this exclusive interview with Personnel Today, Rebecca Muddiman, senior manager, customer success at Cornerstone UK & Ireland, says many of its customers are looking at how they can develop a skills strategy that aligns well with their existing learning, content or talent strategies.

Muddiman, who prior to joining Cornerstone worked in learning and development at Cornerstone customers Barclaycard and RSA Insurance, reveals that many organisations are mapping skills development into the career paths they have available, thus enabling talent to move around the organisation depending on where their capabilities are needed.

This is particularly critical as external hiring to fill skills requirements can be costly, both in terms of the time it takes to get a new starter up to speed and the financial outlay.

She explains what high performing organisations are doing differently – tackling the seven dimensions of talent management Cornerstone has identified in its research.

She says that rather than trying to perfect one particular area, organisations should look at how they can break each of the seven down into manageable projects.

Watch the full interview above to find out more.

 

 

