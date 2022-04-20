Two thirds of employers do not collect enough HR performance data

Two out of three (67%) of organisations say that their HR department does not currently gather enough meaningful HR performance data within their business, research has revealed.

While attendance and staff turnover data were collected by most employers surveyed by XpertHR, recruitment-related metrics were often overlooked.

Absence management data (86.8%), staff turnover data (84.7%), exit interview feedback (83.9%) and results of staff surveys (79.8%), emerged as the most commonly captured measurements by HR teams.

However, the three least commonly collected HR performance data categories were “time to fill vacancies data” (36%), “cost per hire” (32.2%), and “time to competence data” (9.1%), information that is fundamental to an effective recruitment and retention.

The research also found that 60% of organisations do not compare their HR performance data data to other organisations.

Recruitment and retention J&J and Lloyd’s Register speakers join talent attraction webinar

Noelle Murphy, senior HR practice editor at XpertHR, said: “Collecting and benchmarking against other organisations is vital in creating a better overall employee experience.

“At a time when there is more pressure than ever to build better, more attractive propositions for current and potential employees, it’s a stark reminder that more companies need to be collecting and leveraging these insights.”

The research found that on average, departments spend just 4.1% of their time collecting and analysing HR performance data, and 20% of their time on administration.

The most common barrier to measuring or analysing data was lack of time. XpertHR’s research showed that 7% of HR’s time is spent on their business’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, although this has decreased from an average of 13.5% of time.

Murphy added: “There is a huge opportunity for HR to harness data around the employee experience that feeds directly into the recruitment and retention process – such as time and cost to hire and time to competence – to ensure the challenge of the great resignation can be met head on and employers can position themselves as employers of choice.

“Understanding how your business ranks against competitors through data, amidst this period of intense disruption, will not only help retain staff, but also map out the future direction of your organisation.”

