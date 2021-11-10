Workers feel hybrid arrangements don’t suit their preferences

survey of 530 European employers by law firm Littler found that 52% were proceeding with return to office dates, while 36% had delayed due to a range of factors including government guidance and vaccination levels. Most employers (57%) surveyed by Littler expect that offering some element of remote work will improve job satisfaction, while 54% argue that it will improve work-life balance. Just over a third (34%) believe a model incorporating office and remote work will enable greater productivity, 31% think it will reduce physical office costs and a fifth say it will reduce overall company costs. Back-to-work plans vary depending on the country, according to Littler. A higher percentage of employers in France (65%) or Italy (62%) are preparing for staff to return to the office, compared to just 28% in Germany.Only 28% of employees feel that the hybrid work models offered by their organisation suit their preferences, despite most offices now opening to workers. A