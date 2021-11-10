Workers feel hybrid arrangements don’t suit their preferences

FranceEuropeGermanyHybrid workingLatest News

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Employers are keen to offer hybrid arrangements but many feel these don't suit their preferences
Employers are keen to offer hybrid arrangements but many feel these don't suit their preferences
Only 28% of employees feel that the hybrid work models offered by their organisation suit their preferences, despite most offices now opening to workers. A survey of 530 European employers by law firm Littler found that 52% were proceeding with return to office dates, while 36% had delayed due to a range of factors including government guidance and vaccination levels. Most employers (57%) surveyed by Littler expect that offering some element of remote work will improve job satisfaction, while 54% argue that it will improve work-life balance. Just over a third (34%) believe a model incorporating office and remote work will enable greater productivity, 31% think it will reduce physical office costs and a fifth say it will reduce overall company costs. Back-to-work plans vary depending on the country, according to Littler. A higher percentage of employers in France (65%) or Italy (62%) are preparing for staff to return to the office, compared to just 28% in Germany. “Broadly speaking, European employers have been eager to bring their employees back into the workplace – in part due to safety policies implemented and enforced by EU governments,” said Laura Jousselin, Littler partner in France. “Though these policies can help usher along return-to-office plans, amid the wide-ranging novel and complex issues this pandemic continues to bring, employers also remain nimble and focused on adjusting their plans as the situation evolves.” Over half (52%) of employers believe workers want hybrid or remote work to a greater extent than they can offer as an organisation, it added, particularly in the UK, Germany and Spain. Furt
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

