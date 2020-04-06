Job postings fall by two thirds in some sectors

The Savoy closed its doors on 23 March. Photo: Bikeworldtravel / Shutterstock

Job site Glassdoor has published data showing the impact of coronavirus on the jobs market with the final week in March showing a 14% fall in job postings compared with the week before.

Travel and tourism is one of the worst hit sectors, with a 66% reduction in March compared with February. Beauty and fitness were down 43%, restaurants and bars down 40%, while the education sector was down.

The response to coronavirus has seen some industries defying the wider trend, including supermarkets for which job openings are up 25% month-on-month, following recruitment drives announced by the likes of Morrisons, Lidl and Tesco.

Jo Cresswell, career trends expert at Glassdoor, said: “Companies are taking up government support in the form of furlough, which gives employees both job security and income during the developing global pandemic. For jobseekers, or those out of work, however, the outlook is very different with the decline in the UK jobs market speeding up.

“That said, companies are still hiring. Jobseekers may need to be adaptable during the current climate, perhaps considering roles or industries that are outside of their niche in order to find opportunities to progress their career.”

Glassdoor also analysed employees’ reviews on Glassdoor since the coronavirus outbreak began, finding that almost two thirds of employees are unhappy with their employer’s response.

Negative reviews from employees criticise their employer for being unwilling to let people work remotely, for poor planning and business continuity plans and for losing their jobs as a result of Covid-19.

Those leaving positive reviews cited their companies putting the safety and wellbeing of employees first, effective communication and transparency from senior leadership and for their employers creating a feeling of job security.

Cresswell added: “How businesses act and treat their employees now will be remembered for a long time to come. During this time of prolonged uncertainty, employees will be looking to their employers for reassurance, security but also transparency. It’s more important than ever for companies to prioritise effective and regular communication, while considering the wellbeing of employees.”

