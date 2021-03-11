Josh Widdicombe and Maisie Adam revealed as 2021 RAD Awards hosts

Comedians Josh Widdicombe and Maisie Adam have been revealed as hosts for the 2021 RAD Awards, which celebrate the best in employer branding, talent attraction and recruitment advertising.

The duo will guide us through the shortlists and winners and help showcase the campaigns and ideas that have most impressed the RAD Awards judges.

Josh Widdicombe is best known as the co-presenter on the Last Leg on Channel 4. He is also a regular on Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and 5 Live’s Fighting Talk, as well as having appeared on Live at the Apollo.

Maisie Adam’s first stand-up show, Living On The Edge, was nominated for Best New Comedy at the 2017 Brighton Fringe, and she regularly appears on Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You, QI, Roast Battle, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Hypothetical and The Stand-Up Sketch Show.

This year’s RAD Awards winners will be announced in an online event on Thursday 25 March at 4:00pm.

There are awards in 20 categories including Candidate Experience, Creative Idea and Employee Engagement, as well the coverted Work of the Year award which is selected from the category winners.

There is still time to register for the awards and the first 400 people will receive a free gift.