Kickstart is ‘chaotic’ and failing employers and young people, find MPs

Kickstart scheme had helped far fewer young people than predicted; “early delivery was chaotic” ; and the DWP “neglected to put in place basic management information that would be expected for a multi-billion-pound grant programme”. Over one year since the scheme was launched, with “stronger than expected economic growth”, the DWP has forecast that Kickstart will support 168,000 young people against the original prediction of 250,000. Many young people who applied for Universal Credit at the start of the pandemic had remained on the benefit and, said the PAC, ministers remained in the dark as to why these people had not moved into Kickstart. The MPs also accused the DWP of not knowing what employers were providing with the £1,500 employability support grants that accompany each young person as they go through the scheme. It said ministers “should ensure that it is able to, and does, claw back employment support costs where the employer has not used the money in line with its expectations, and allow gateways [organisations that help employers get funding to create jobs] to withhold the £1,500 employment support until employers demonstrate high quality employability support”. Hillier said: “There are very unfortunate similarities across government’s Covid response schemes: rushed implementation and too little track kept of whether a scheme was delivering what it promises – even given the unprecedented pressures at the start of the pandemic. In this case the department simply has no idea whether this scheme was worth the money, not least because it has little idea what wasThe Kickstart youth jobs scheme has supported far fewer young people than expected, its delivery has been chaotic and basic errors have been made in its administration. Like many initiatives triggered by the Covid pandemic there was evidence it was rushed and had many structural weaknesses that could see funding wasted. These were the findings of a report published today by parliament's Public Accounts Committee, whose task it is to scrutinise government spending. The PAC, chaired by Dame Meg Hillier MP, said it supported the Department for Work and Pensions’ “intention of supporting young people into work at what was expected to be a downturn in employment opportunities” – but the £1.9bn “emergency intervention”
