Lawyers warn of rise in indirect discrimination claims from home workers

Office for National Statistics figures indicate that employees who mainly worked from home were less than half as likely to be promoted than all other employees between 2012 and 2017. The 2020 study found that “Employees who consistently worked mainly at home were less than half as likely to have received a promotion compared with those who consistently worked mainly away from home. “This finding is true even after controlling for a range of other factors, such as age, industry and occupation. Similarly, if an employee changed to mainly working from home, where previously they were mainly based away from home, they saw their chance of being promoted fall by nearly half.”A surge in legal disputes has been predicted by UK lawyers because of a tendency for people working from home not to be promoted as fast as those working together in offices. Legal experts have also said that employees could bring discrimination claims against employers if for reasons of age, gender, or disability they found themselves more likely to be working from home and missing out on key decisions affecting their careers. [pullquote]Organisations should put their houses in order now to show they have treated people fairly – this is a sound investment to reduce future claims” – Melanie Stancliffe, Cripps Pemberton Greenish[/pullquote] Adam Lambert of law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner told the Daily Mail: “I think this will become a bit of a battleground.” He said the situation did not appear discriminatory at first glance “but you can see how someone could say they've not picked things up as well because their disability has led them to work from home”. He said it was likely that employees would file for indirect discrimination in these cases. But an employer would be able to defend themselves if they could justify promoting office-based staff. He told the newspaper: “Employers would have a better chance in a tribunal claim if they had set clear promotion criteria.”