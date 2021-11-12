Lessons for HR from Yorkshire cricket’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq racist allegations

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

There has been uproar after institutional racism was uncovered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC), dating back decades. It came as Azeem Rafiq, the club’s youngest-ever captain and first of Asian origin, blew the whistle on more than 40 separate instances of alleged racial discrimination from coaches and former teammates. Since then, seven of the allegations have been upheld by an independent report commissioned by YCCC, and a number of ex-players came forward to share similar experiences. As if the severity and quantity of the incidents weren’t serious enough, what has caused the greatest reputational damage has been the club’s poor handling of complaints on these issues. Not only did it fail to address complaints at the time they occurred, with the club's former cultural diversity officer Tony Bowry claiming its board ignored complaints of racism – including Rafiq’s – but it reacted equally poorly upon receipt of an independent report into the matter. Rather than take appropriate action, the club sought to downplay incidents as “inappropriate behaviour” and announced that not even one of its players, employers, or executives would be disciplined for their actions or inaction. This lack of accountability, ownership and leadership has resulted in significant reputational damage that will have a lasting impact on YCCC for many years to come. In its wake, the club’s chief executive and chairman have resigned, sponsors have ended deals with the club, and it has been suspended from hosting international matches.