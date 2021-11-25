Zero hoursCIPDGig economyLatest NewsLabour market

Work is becoming more secure, finds CIPD

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Work is becoming more secure but more action is needed to enforce employment rights and improve job quality for all, says the UK's leading HR body. New research from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has found that employment in the UK has generally become more secure on most measures over the past decade, even with the Covid pandemic factored in. The study, Has Work Become Less Secure?, revealed that, compared with 2010, there are proportionally fewer people today working variable hours, working part-time involuntarily, or wanting to work more hours. The proportion of people in non-permanent employment and on low pay (earning less than 60% of median earnings) has also fallen. And, according to the CIPD, the evidence suggests that when it comes to more precarious or “atypical” work, most non-permanent workers choose this type of employment because it suits their lifestyle needs. Insecurity did, however, remain a significant problem for a large minority of workers, the research highlighted. Because of this, the CIPD called on employers and government to put choice and job quality at the heart of discussions about ways of working, in order to protect people from insecure working arrangements that do not suit their needs.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

