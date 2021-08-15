BrexitCoronavirusHospitalityCIPDJob creation and losses

Employer confidence highest since 2012, says CIPD

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss
Two thirds of employers are planning to recruit and many plan to upskill staff in a bid to tackle labour shortages, according to the latest Labour Market Outlook from the CIPD.
The HR body’s quarterly survey of more than 2,000 employers found strong employment intentions for the third quarter of 2021, with confidence surpassing pre-pandemic levels to hit a nine-year high. The UK survey found that net employment intentions, which gauges the proportion of employers expecting to recruit versus those planning job cuts, have risen for the fourth consecutive quarter. The figure now sits at +32, up from +27 in the previous quarter, marking the strongest employer intentions seen since tracking began in winter 2012/13. More than two-thirds (69%) of employers planned to recruit in the three months to September 2021, up from 64% last quarter and 49% this time last year. Just 26% of hospitality, arts and entertainment employers were looking to hire last summer, increasing to 72% this summer. In transport and storage, another sector significantly affected by the pandemic and post-Brexit immigration changes, the proportion increased from 33% to 65%. Jonathan Boys, the CIPD’s labour market economist, said: “This is an incredibly strong set of data and paints a very differ
