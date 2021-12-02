MoD sets out plan to overhaul male-dominated armed forces culture

response published today (2 December), the MoD says that the MPs’ report had “made clear that on too many occasions Defence has failed to provide women with the experience they deserve”. “Our servicewomen needed to tell their courageous testimonies, we needed to hear them, and we will ensure that we continue to hear their voices,” it says.The Ministry of Defence has outlined plans to overhaul its culture, stamp out bullying and harassment, and ensure that women who join the armed forces can ‘flourish’. Earlier this year, a report from the Women in the Armed Forces sub-committee claimed that six out of 10 women who had experienced abuse while in the military did not complain because they feared it would have a negative impact on their career. It was also critical of the MoD’s processes for handling allegations of bullying, harassment and discrimination, and included accounts of sexual abuse and rape. In its