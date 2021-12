MoD sets out plan to overhaul male-dominated armed forces culture

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Earlier this year, a report from the Women in the Armed Forces sub-committee claimed that six out of 10 women who had experienced abuse while in the military did not complain because they feared it would have a negative impact on their career. It was also critical of the MoD’s processes for handling allegations of bullying, harassment and discrimination, and included accounts of sexual abuse and rape. In its response published today (2 December), the MoD says that the MPs’ report had “made clear that on too many occasions Defence has failed to provide women with the experience they deserve”. “Our servicewomen needed to tell their courageous testimonies, we needed to hear them, and we will ensure that we continue to hear their voices,” it says.It has set a “stretching and challenging” ambition of ensuring that 30% of its intake by 2030 are women, more than double the current level. “Outreach is important, and we need to start this at a younger age, in more communities,” it adds. It wants its future recruitment campaigns to be “female focused”; highlight the roles available outside of “traditional” combat roles (including STEM professions); and challenge misconceptions about the Armed Forces. It also wants to “recognise the importance of valuing and rewarding quality inclusive leadership as a crucial driver for cultural change”. All senior officers will be assessed against a new leadership objective from this year – “Role model through visible leadership, positive behaviours including mission c