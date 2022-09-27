InflationStressFinancial wellbeingEconomics, government & businessLatest News

Cost of living: One in six working multiple jobs

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

‘Millions’ of UK workers have taken on multiple jobs or longer hours as living costs soar.

A survey by pensions and investment provider Royal London found 28% were working more than 48 hours a week in order to make ends meet, while 19% were working more than 56 hours a week – equivalent to more than 11 hours a day over a five-day working week.

A typical work week, according to the Office for National Statistics, is 36.4 hours.

However, 42% of people working the longest hours still felt unable to pay for their basic needs or were finding it much harder, Royal London’s cost of living report found.

Younger workers were more likely to be working longer hours. Twenty-nine per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds in full-time work said they were working more than 56 hours per week, compared with just 15% of those aged 35 to 49 and 14% of 50 to 69-year-olds.

Rising cost of living

Cost of living crisis: Can we reduce hours for staff?

A third consider job move due to cost of living crisis

‘Real’ Living Wage rate increases by 10.1%

One in 11 people earning less than £20,000 a year work more than 56 hours, however so do half of those who earn £80,000 or more.

One in six claimed they had taken on an additional job to help pay their bills, while one in three said they were considering a second job if costs continued to rise.

The situation has also impacted many people’s wellbeing, with 35% feeling more anxious, 34% more stressed, 29% having a lower mood than usual and 22% having trouble sleeping.

The survey of 4,000 adults included 1,700 people who were in full-time employment.

Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London, said: “While many have resorted to making significant spending adjustments, others, despite working all the hours they can, just can’t keep their heads above water.

“While the government’s energy price freeze announcement will have brought relief, escalating costs across the board are deeply worrying, with only one in 10 adults confident they’ll be able to cope financially.”

The survey also found that:

  • Only 17% could fund an unexpected expense of £100 from their income or savings
  • 93% are worried about energy bills ad 89% are worried about the cost of food
  • Only 13% felt they would be able to cope financially as costs increase
  • 31% have had to borrow more money or go overdrawn before they reach pay day.

The survey was conducted in late August, before the government announced the energy price cap freeze.

Reward, compensation and benefits opportunities


Browse all comp and benefits jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Union begins strike ballot of 150,000 civil servants

Inflating pay to attract talent ‘not enough’ warns...

Personnel Today Awards 2022 shortlist: Learning and Development...

Labour would tax top earners to fund NHS...

Truss hints at plans to bring in more...

NHS staffing professionals feel overwhelmed and overlooked

Two-thirds don’t challenge discrimination at work

Why getting pay right is more important than...

Deloitte launches sustainability and climate learning programme

Hiring customer-facing teams: Learnings from the sharp end...