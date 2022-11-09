New group chief people officer at the Post Office

The Post Office has appointed a new group chief people officer, Jane Davies, as it focuses on developing a high-performance culture.

Davies, who joins the company on 1 December, is currently UK chief people officer at healthcare business McKesson UK, the parent company of Lloyds Pharmacy and AAH Pharmaceuticals.

She has experience in leading the people strategy in complex businesses, overseeing large scale cultural and technology-based transformation, and in diversity, inclusion and sustainability projects.

She previously held senior HR roles at FTSE 100 firms including logistics company Wincanton and construction firm Galliford Try. Earlier in her career she was HR director at Spirit Group, part of Punch Taverns.

The Post Office is considered one of the biggest retailers in the UK with more than 11,500 branches and franchises, 4,000 of which are open seven days a week.

Post Office chief executive Nick Read said: “I am delighted that Jane is joining Post Office and brings her wealth of experience to ensure we continue to be a great place to work. Jane will focus on delivering a high-performance company culture that enables partnership working and delivers for our postmasters. I look forward to welcoming Jane to the team.”

Davies said: “I am delighted to be appointed as group chief people officer for Post Office, a business which plays such an important role in communities across the UK. I am looking forward to working with everyone across the business in addressing the challenges of the people agenda and building an even more collaborative, supportive and trusting culture.”

