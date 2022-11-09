Movers and shakersCareers in HRLatest NewsThe HR profession

New group chief people officer at the Post Office

by Ashleigh Webber
Jane Davies joins the Post Office as group chief people officer on 1 December 2022
Image: Post Office
Jane Davies joins the Post Office as group chief people officer on 1 December 2022
Image: Post Office

The Post Office has appointed a new group chief people officer, Jane Davies, as it focuses on developing a high-performance culture.

Davies, who joins the company on 1 December, is currently UK chief people officer at healthcare business McKesson UK, the parent company of Lloyds Pharmacy and AAH Pharmaceuticals.

She has experience in leading the people strategy in complex businesses, overseeing large scale cultural and technology-based transformation, and in diversity, inclusion and sustainability projects.

She previously held senior HR roles at FTSE 100 firms including logistics company Wincanton and construction firm Galliford Try. Earlier in her career she was HR director at Spirit Group, part of Punch Taverns.

The Post Office is considered one of the biggest retailers in the UK with more than 11,500 branches and franchises, 4,000 of which are open seven days a week.

Recent HR appointments

Rachel Mooney appointed chief people officer at Pets at Home

BT Group appoints Athalie Williams as chief human resources officer

Post Office chief executive Nick Read said: “I am delighted that Jane is joining Post Office and brings her wealth of experience to ensure we continue to be a great place to work. Jane will focus on delivering a high-performance company culture that enables partnership working and delivers for our postmasters. I look forward to welcoming Jane to the team.”

Davies said: “I am delighted to be appointed as group chief people officer for Post Office, a business which plays such an important role in communities across the UK. I am looking forward to working with everyone across the business in addressing the challenges of the people agenda and building an even more collaborative, supportive and trusting culture.”

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

