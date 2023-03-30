News UK appoints head of diversity: Movers and shakers, March 2023

Personnel Today rounds up the latest appointments in HR, featuring News UK, Domestic and General, CrossCountry, HireVue, Brunswick and more

Shelley Bishton, News UK

Newspaper publisher News UK has appointed Shelley Bishto as head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Bishton will focus on furthering the DEI strategy across News UK, which includes The Sun, The Times, The Sunday Times, TalkTV, TalkSport, Virgin Radio UK and Times Radio. She will report into Sarah Gallo, News UK’s executive vice president, chief people officer.

Bishton joined News UK in 2018 as head of brand partnerships across The Times and The Sunday Times. In October 2019, she helped to establish News UK’s first network for black, Asian and ethnic minority employees, informing News UK’s first diversity and inclusion strategy.

She was then appointed as head of creative diversity in October 2020, where she worked as an advocate for diversity across all titles and radio stations, as well as extending networks in the wider community.

The business’ DEI team was formed to create a pathway to a 50/50 gender split across the workforce, with a 20% target of representation of ethnic minorities.

Bishton said: “We have made meaningful progress with the diversity and inclusion strategy at News UK across the past two years, and we have created a solid infrastructure to engineer real progress and change. We now want to continue evolving and looking harder at how we can drive equity across all people and intersections in our business.”

Meaghan Ramsey, Brunswick Group

Critical issues advisory firm Brunswick Group has appointed Meaghan Ramsey as chief people officer. This has seen Ramsey step back from her role as UK managing partner and co-head of the London office, which she has been in since January 2021. She will lead the firm’s people function globally, overseeing all talent and organisational development and HR efforts.

Ramsey joined Brunswick from Unilever, where she led the global social impact work of some of its largest brands. She said: “I am now thrilled to serve in this new role, helping to develop our talent, culture and organisational strength globally through the next phase of growth for the firm.”

Neal Wolin, chief executive officer at Brunswick, added that Ramsey’s “strong sense” of Brunswick’s culture and values put her in extremely good stead to lead our people efforts globally. I look forward to working with her to help our outstanding talent to develop and our firm to succeed and grow further.”

Anna Capitanio, Domestic & General

Appliance care specialist Domestic & General has appointed Anna Capitanio as chief people officer. She now joins the D&G leadership team.

Anna brings more than 20 years’ experience across a multitude of industries, from pharma to telecommunications to hospitality and mining. She has proven experience fostering strong workplace cultures across more than 50 countries, bringing a unique perspective on collaboration, diversity and inclusion.

Anna joins D&G from BT, where she was the director of HR across the consumer division. Prior to this, she was chief people officer at global talent and technology solutions business La Fosse Associates and global diversity and inclusion diversity, Australasia talent and learning director at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Commenting on the appointment, Matthew Crummack, CEO, said: “Anna’s appointment is a key step in our mission to build a world class global company, and as we continue to scale across both Europe and the US.

Capitanio said: “My passion for people and building strong brands means that I am well positioned to help D&G to cement its focus on employee engagement, wellbeing, and development, as it progresses into its next stage of growth.”

Pauline Cunningham, HCML

Rehabilitation treatment and care management provider HCML has hired Pauline Cunningham as head of HR.

Cunningham has more than 25 years’ HR experience, and will be responsible for delivering a people plan that enables the firm to meet its strategic goals and drive profitable growth. She will also be driving a culture of wellbeing, engagement and high performance.

Cunningham set up the HR department for specialist investment management firm River and Mercantile. In the eight years she was there, she implemented its recruitment, performance management, HR and payroll system, and designed policies and procedures for global rollout. Prior to this, she spent 12 years at Morgan Stanley and three at Linklaters.

Cunningham said: “HCML is very quickly becoming a powerful leader in the healthcare sector. With the opportunities coming our way, having the right people in place and embedding a culture of openness and understanding will be absolutely key.”

Nick Delaney, chief executive officer of HCML, added: “Pauline is passionate about people and their wellbeing, and is skilled in driving transformation.”

Natalie Dopp, HireVue

HireVue, a video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting tool firm, has announced the appointment of Natalie Dopp as chief people officer. Her priorities for the role include creating a globally scalable people function as the company continues its expansion in key regions outside of the US and expanding on the company’s already significant environmental, social and governance programmes.

With over 25 years’ of experience in HR, Dopp’s most recent role was at Integrate. She said: “HireVue has been a market leader since its inception, working with some of the biggest and most innovative companies around the globe. I’m looking forward to all of the great opportunities I’ll have to collaborate with the forward thinking CHROs, CPOs and talent leaders who we are lucky to support as customers.”

Wendy Smith, CrossCountry

Long-distance rail operator CrossCountry has announced the appointment of Wendy Smith as HR and safety director.

Smith joins from HS2, where she was head of HR. Prior to that, she held numerous senior HR positions in a variety of industries including construction, media and logistics, and has significant experience of unionised environments. She will join the business in the early summer.

Smith said: “Like many sectors, the rail industry is undergoing significant change due to the impact of the pandemic. I am looking forward to working with Tom Joyner [managing director] and the wider CrossCountry team to ensure our business thrives and colleagues are equipped to not only meet but exceed customers’ expectations.”

Joyner said that Smith’s “strong experience in supporting business through periods of change will be invaluable so that we emerge from the throes of the pandemic as a viable business.”

Jennifer Dolan, Ecocem

Ecocem, a provider of low carbon solutions for the cement and construction industries, has announced the appointment of Jennifer Dolan as its first head of people and culture. She will have oversight of the company’s people strategy and objectives, and will evolve Ecocem’s workplace ethos.

Dolan has over 15 years of experience in HR with various roles at technology companies, including a decade-long tenure at Version 1. She said of her new role that it offered “a unique opportunity to build a workplace culture centred around innovation, collaboration and changing the world for the better. As the company grows, harnessing the energy and commitment of our people and ensuring they have a clear understanding of the critical part they play in this mission, is essential.”

Donal O’Riain, founder and MD at Ecocem, said: “Having Jennifer and her expertise onboard will enable us to sustain and evolve our culture and in turn build a better, more sustainable future for all.”

Rachel King, Spire Healthcare

Independent hospital group Spire Healthcare has appointed Rachel King as group people director.

King was previously group people director at Camelot, the regulated operator of The National Lottery, where she was a member of the executive committee and led the transformation of the people strategy and culture. She has held a number of other senior executive roles in a wide range of organisations spanning media, broadcasting, technology and retail sectors.

Reporting to Spire’s CEO Justin Ash, King is a member of Spire’s executive committee and leads a team of multi-disciplinary HR specialists supporting 14,500 colleagues across England, Wales and Scotland. Her remit includes overseeing Spire’s engagement and culture, resourcing and talent development. Her team also supports colleagues to learn and develop, including through its clinical and non-clinical apprenticeship schemes. Almost 5% of Spire’s workforce are apprentices.

Katy Thorpe, Kinly

Kinly, a global provider of AV integration and collaboration services and support, has promoted Katy Thorpe – its UK HR director for the past three years – to the post of global people director.

With the company recently opening new offices in Germany and Switzerland and projecting significant global growth and expansion in the year ahead, the global people director will be a central figure, the firm says. Thorpe said her priorities will focus on commitment to a simple goal: making Kinly the best place to work.

CEO Tom Martin, said he wanted to “build a company where we can attract, have, and retain top talent, where we have fun and enjoy coming to work, and build meaningful relationships. Katy’s new role plays a huge part in achieving this.”

Thorpe said: “We have huge amounts of talent in our business who can support, coach and mentor one another and we need to ensure this is at the forefront of how we work and deliver. We will be looking to grow the business with a people-first approach: addressing issues like the skills gap and looking at ways for apprentices and more graduates to join Kinly.”

Helena Horsburgh, Beam

Social impact startup Beam has hired Twilio’s Helena Horsburgh as its second chief of staff following a period of rapid growth. In the past 12 months, Beam has expanded to major cities including Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

Horsburgh joins Beam on 3rd April and will report to co-founder and COO Seb Barker. She will initially focus on scaling Beam’s government partnerships, enabling thousands more disadvantaged people across the UK to access Beam’s employment, skills and housing services. She will also support Beam’s growth across new markets, while opening the door to other disadvantaged groups including people leaving prison.

Horsburgh joins Beam from tech unicorn Twilio, where she was chief of staff to the senior vice president of international. Prior to Twilio, Horsburgh held senior sales, partnerships and operations roles at tech giants Stripe and Dropbox.

Horsburgh is the latest senior female leader to join Beam, following the recent appointment of former Bumble director Claire Samson as director of people and talent. Rachel Astall, who joined from GoCardless’ leadership last year, remains chief of staff to the CEO.

Michelle Williams, Safestyle

Safestyle UK plc, a UK-focused retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors for the homeowner market, has announced the appointment of Michelle Williams to its board as executive director in the role of chief people officer with immediate effect.

Michelle joined Safestyle as the HR director in July 2017 and has been responsible for developing the people strategy for the business in alignment with Safestyle’s corporate vision, values and objectives. Prior to joining Safestyle, Michelle’s HR career of 25 years has been in both growth and turnaround business environments in sectors including construction, printing, FMCG food manufacturing, and automotive aftermarket.

Hayley Kingdom, Compleat Food Group

The Compleat Food Group has announced Hayley Kingdom as its first chief people officer.

Kingdom brings over 15 years of experience in HR leadership roles across the food industry to the newly created position. This includes several years in senior HR roles at Tesco and most recently, the position of group HR director at Burton’s Biscuits, where she led the people strategy for the group, focusing on organisational change and acquisition, talent and retention and culture and engagement.

In her new role, she will lead on the delivery of The Compleat Food Group’s people strategy and further enhancing its culture across the company’s 10 sites and 3,500 employees.

Kingdom said: ““Having a fantastic culture and creating an environment where everybody knows their purpose and can celebrate individual and team success is key. The power of working together as one team will be vital to our Compleat journey and business aspirations.”

Nick Field, CEO at Compleat Food, said: “Our goal is to become the UK’s no.1 chilled prepared food company, which includes being number one for culture as well as business performance. Hayley’s passion for creating great culture will be integral as we take the next steps on our Compleat journey.”

