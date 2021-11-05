Gig economyLatest NewsTrade unionsEmployment contracts

Number of gig economy workers triples over past five years

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

One in seven regularly works in the gig economy, research has found. Of working adults in England and Wales, 14.7% told researchers they worked for a gig economy platform at least once a week, compared with 11.8% who said the same in 2019 and 5.8% in 2016. The workers were polled by the University of Hertfordshire and Britain Thinks for a TUC report, which warned that “spiralling” gig economy work would lead to more workers on low pay and in poorer working conditions. “Our research shows that the gig economy is a substantial part of the UK’s workforce and I expect it to continue to grow. ‘Gig’ work can offer flexibility, but many workers also experience lower pay and poor working conditions,” said Professor Neil Spencer, head of the statistical services consulting unit at the University of Hertfordshire. “Those classified as self-employed also have less rights than employees. It is vital that pay and conditions for gig workers are improved to protect those who rely on this work as a source of income.” The survey of 2,201 workers, carried out in July 2021, also found that 22.6% of workers have worked for a “platform” at some point, up from 11.5% in 2016. Examples of platform work include taxi driving, food delivery, software development, household repairs and cleaning. The proportion of the working population carrying our gig economy work in delivery and driving roles has quadrupled over the past five years, rising to 8.9% in 2021 from 1.9% in 2016,
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Portugal set to pass worker status legislation

What the Stuart Delivery case tells us about...

Online property firms face class action from ‘self...

Amazon delivery drivers launch claim for employment rights

Could universal OH be the key to Covid...

Uber launches pension scheme for drivers

Bounds Taxis drivers are workers, tribunal finds

Delivery workers on Ocado Zoom’s Ryde app say...

Labour launches plan for a single status of...

Deliveroo drivers remain self-employed, appeal court rules