Sainsbury’s unfairly dismissed worker for BLM comment about Bing bunny

Mrs Cunnington, 52, was dismissed for gross misconduct by the supermarket following an incident in June 2020, a fortnight after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis and the subsequent Black Lives Matters protests. But Birmingham employment tribunal found that Sainsbury’s managers lacked impartiality in the disciplinary process and failed to fully understand the supermarket’s own policies. Employment Judge Richardson added: “Given the size and resources of the respondent, the fact that so many fundamental procedural errors were made is unacceptable”. Cunnington arrived for work at the Bridgnorth branch of Sainsbury’s on 11 June 2020, an hour before the store opened. While carrying out price changes, she picked up a soft black toy, a Bing bunny, and claimed to have said to a co-worker: “Do you think we should be selling these in the light of what is going on with Black Lives Matter?” Another colleague, who went on to complain to management, believed Cunnington said: “Oh I’m offended, Black Lives Matter”.The first co-worker replied with words to the effect, “What is that? It looks cute”. The claimant and h