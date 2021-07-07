DisciplineEmployment tribunalsEthnicityLatest NewsRetail

Sainsbury’s unfairly dismissed worker for BLM comment about Bing bunny

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Fisher-Price's Bing bunny. Images: Carolyn Jenkins / Alamy Stock Photo and SMC Photo / Shutterstock
Fisher-Price's Bing bunny. Images: Carolyn Jenkins / Alamy Stock Photo and SMC Photo / Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A Sainsbury’s worker with 28 years’ service was unfairly dismissed after a colleague overheard her make a comment about Black Lives Matter and a toy rabbit, an employment tribunal has decided.
[pullquote]Given the size and resources of the respondent, the fact that so many fundamental procedural errors were made is unacceptable” – Judge Richardson[/pullquote]
Mrs Cunnington, 52, was dismissed for gross misconduct by the supermarket following an incident in June 2020, a fortnight after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis and the subsequent Black Lives Matters protests. But Birmingham employment tribunal found that Sainsbury’s managers lacked impartiality in the disciplinary process and  failed to fully understand the supermarket’s own policies. Employment Judge Richardson added: “Given the size and resources of the respondent, the fact that so many fundamental procedural errors were made is unacceptable”. Cunnington arrived for work at the Bridgnorth branch of Sainsbury’s on 11 June 2020, an hour before the store opened. While carrying out price changes, she picked up a soft black toy, a Bing bunny, and claimed to have said to a co-worker: “Do you think we should be selling these in the light of what is going on with Black Lives Matter?” Another colleague, who went on to complain to management, believed Cunnington said: “Oh I’m offended, Black Lives Matter”. The first co-worker replied with words to the effect, “What is that? It looks cute”. The claimant and h
Rob Moss

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

How to handle controversial employee opinions

Tribunal rules senior Met Police officer’s sacking was...

Man spotted in pub during sick leave was...

Bashir whistleblower could be in line for compensation

Worker with cancer sacked on the spot awarded...

Firefighter who called gay colleague ‘half a man’...

Employee who took cannabis for back pain unfairly...

Fair crop: Police officers face fines for lockdown...

Worker wins race discrimination claim at curry supplier

Less than 10% of police officers accused of...

  • Personnel Today Jobs
     

  • Search Jobs