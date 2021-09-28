PoliceNHSEducationLatest NewsBusiness travel

Priority fuel access for key workers urged

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber A member of staff directs drivers in a queue for fuel at a closed Sainsbury's petrol station in south London.
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
A member of staff directs drivers in a queue for fuel at a closed Sainsbury's petrol station in south London.
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The government is coming under increasing pressure to give key workers priority at fuel stations, as the disruption from panic buying and a chronic shortage of fuel tanker drivers continues. Organisations representing health workers have urged ministers to consider giving doctors, nurses and other key frontline staff access to fuel in order to get to work and reach patients in their care, amid reports that many are struggling to get to work. Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association council, said: “Emergency and essential workers rely on fuel both to travel to work and for their work itself – whether this is to get to hospitals, practices and other healthcare settings, or for ambulances to reach people in urgent need of care and GPs to visit very ill patients at home. “Everyone will have their own reasons for needing to fill up, but as pumps run dry there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs, and provide vital services and care to people who urgently need it.” Patricia Marquis, director for the Royal College of Nursing in England, said: “Nursing staff do valuable work, often travelling long distances to get to work or see their patients in the community. “Health and care services, already struggling with widespread staffing shortages, cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel. We already know some nursing staff are warning their employers they may not be able to attend tomorrow to ensure shifts can be safely staffed. “In light of these supply problems, health and care workers need to be a priority or patient care will be compromised." The government has revealed plans for a temporary visa scheme for HGV drivers and increas
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Travel disruption: employers’ questions answered

Get London buzzing again, businesses urge

Flexible rail tickets launched for hybrid-working commuters

Where we work still matters, says Oxford economist

PwC announces post-Covid hybrid working strategy

Numbers commuting to work goes up despite hybrid...

Could a blockchain health record help HR handle...

Working from home increased after guidance U-turn

More employees now commuting than at any stage...

Confusion reigns over back to work advice