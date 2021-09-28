Priority fuel access for key workers urged

Fuel crisis
Travel disruption: employers’ questions answered
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The government is coming under increasing pressure to give key workers priority at fuel stations, as the disruption from panic buying and a chronic shortage of fuel tanker drivers continues. Organisations representing health workers have urged ministers to consider giving doctors, nurses and other key frontline staff access to fuel in order to get to work and reach patients in their care, amid reports that many are struggling to get to work. Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association council, said: “Emergency and essential workers rely on fuel both to travel to work and for their work itself – whether this is to get to hospitals, practices and other healthcare settings, or for ambulances to reach people in urgent need of care and GPs to visit very ill patients at home. “Everyone will have their own reasons for needing to fill up, but as pumps run dry there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs, and provide vital services and care to people who urgently need it.” Patricia Marquis, director for the Royal College of Nursing in England, said: “Nursing staff do valuable work, often travelling long distances to get to work or see their patients in the community. “Health and care services, already struggling with widespread staffing shortages, cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel. We already know some nursing staff are warning their employers they may not be able to attend tomorrow to ensure shifts can be safely staffed. “In light of these supply problems, health and care workers need to be a priority or patient care will be compromised."
