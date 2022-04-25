Oven-Ready HR Reheated part 2: Dave Millner, Kim Scott and more

Oven-Ready HR Reheated part 2 takes another look at some of the themes and best bits from season 4.

On this latest episode you will hear from:

Kim Scott who developed the Radical Candor management philosophy which is based on caring personally but challenging directly. I asked Kim to tell me the inspiration for her approach

who developed the management philosophy which is based on caring personally but challenging directly. I asked Kim to tell me the inspiration for her approach David Hieatt , the co-founder of Hiut Denim ‚ who talks about organisational purpose and his approach to finding talent

, the co-founder of ‚ who talks about organisational purpose and his approach to finding talent Author, entrepreneur and thinker Julia Hobsbawm who discusses her new book The Nowhere Office. Here she explains why she believes the Monday to Friday working week is history and why she thinks HR needs to kill some ‘darlings’

who discusses her new book Here she explains why she believes the Monday to Friday working week is history and why she thinks HR needs to kill some ‘darlings’ Andrew Bazeley from the Fawcett Society , the UK’s leading charity campaigning for gender equality and women’s rights, on why they are asking for the salary history question to be banned

from the , the UK’s leading charity campaigning for gender equality and women’s rights, on why they are asking for the salary history question to be banned Entrepreneur Alex Kruger on whether he was proud of ‘Grace’ the funeral start up business he founded and later closed

on whether he was proud of ‘Grace’ the funeral start up business he founded and later closed HR advocate and speaker Tracie Sponenberg on whether she feels HR leaders have a seat at the board table

on whether she feels HR leaders have a seat at the board table Author, futurist and Consulting Partner at HR Curator, Dave Millner, on why firms seem to be appointing non- HR professionals to senior HR roles.

That’s it folks – Season 5 of the show will return in May 2022. If you have themes or stories you’d like me to cover then I’d love to hear from you – get hold of me at ovenreadyhr.com.