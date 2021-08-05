Oven-Ready HR Reheated: Highlights from Matthew Taylor, Jeremy Hunt and more

- Matthew Taylor the newly appointed CEO of the NHS Confederation and the author of the eponymous Taylor Report on how some entrepreneurs exploit gig economy workers
- Dr Sam Farley, a lecturer at Leeds University Business School whose research into the dark side of workplace behaviours reveals discusses the rise of cyberbullying
- Award-winning journalist Reeves Wiedeman reveals the extraordinary ability of former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann to motivate his employees
- Hype-Handbook Michael F Schein pours gentle scorn on some of HR and Management's favourite thinkers
- Jeremy Hunt MP the UK's former Health and Foreign Secretary gives his opinion on flexible working from Day 1 of employment and the high prevalence of incidents of bullying and toxic work cultures within the NHS
- Michael Whitfield the former CEO and co-founder of Thomson Benefits Online and now serial HR tech investor for his take on what makes a successful organisational culture.