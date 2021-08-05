Latest NewsHR Podcasts

Oven-Ready HR Reheated: Highlights from Matthew Taylor, Jeremy Hunt and more

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Images: RSA and Avpics/Alamy
Images: RSA and Avpics/Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

This week's episode gives listeners the opportunity for an extra slice of interviews from the first six episodes of Season 2 of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast. This compilation episode features:
  • Matthew Taylor the newly appointed CEO of the NHS Confederation and the author of the eponymous Taylor Report on how some entrepreneurs exploit gig economy workers
  • Dr Sam Farley, a lecturer at Leeds University Business School whose research into the dark side of workplace behaviours reveals discusses the rise of cyberbullying
  • Award-winning journalist Reeves Wiedeman reveals the extraordinary ability of former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann to motivate his employees
  • Hype-Handbook Michael F Schein pours gentle scorn on some of HR and Management's favourite thinkers
  • Jeremy Hunt MP the UK's former Health and Foreign Secretary gives his opinion on flexible working from Day 1 of employment and the high prevalence of incidents of bullying and toxic work cultures within the NHS
  • Michael Whitfield the former CEO and co-founder of Thomson Benefits Online and now serial HR tech investor for his take on what makes a successful organisational culture.
Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Changing attitudes to mental health: Dr Paola Carr-Walker...

Deliveroo-inspired legal services: Merlie Calvert talks to Oven-Ready...

Speedy onboarding: Mike Seidle talks to Oven-Ready HR

Next slide please: Daniel Dore talks data to...

Back to the office of the future? Francesca...

Organisational culture: Michael Whitfield talks to Oven-Ready HR

Exclusive: NHS pay, culture and resourcing – Jeremy...

Are HR gurus all hype? Michael F Schein...

Define ‘bullying’: Samuel Farley talks to Oven-Ready HR

Oven-Ready HR Reheated: Steve Browne, Marc Effron and...