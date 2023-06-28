Gender pay gapLatest NewsPay & benefitsPay settlements

Female employees less likely to discuss pay transparency

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: Shutterstock
Pic: Shutterstock

Female employees are more likely to not have had a pay discussion with their manager, according to research from XpertHR and Executive Networks.

A quarter of female employees surveyed said they had not had a salary conversation with their manager, compared with 16% of men.

More than three-quarters (76%) of male employees said that they have a good understanding of how pay is determined at their organisations, but only 61% of female employees said the same.

Last year, the government launched a pilot encouraging employers to list salary details on adverts in a bid to tackle pay inequality, but this was recently shelved.

Researchers argue that being more transparent about pay, including advertising salary ranges or providing information for existing employees about how their pay is decided, can help close the gender pay gap.

Pay transparency

Sharp fall in salary transparency in job ads

UK workers would share salary to improve pay equity 

Should organisations embrace pay transparency?

XpertHR’s survey found that half of managers thought communicating the factors that influence pay to employees was the biggest challenge in addressing pay transparency.

However, 63% of organisations already train managers on how to have pay transparency conversations, it found. A third did not.

Zara Nanu, CEO of Gapsquare, part of XpertHR, said: “When organisations look inwards, empowering managers with the right data insights enables them to host pay discussions with confidence.

“The right data insights also enable organisations to create a culture that moves pay discussions away from a solely HR issue into one that engages the entire workforce in a comfortable and open discussion.”

Jeanne Meister, EVP, Executive Networks added: “There is no doubt that pay transparency is a top priority for top-performing organisations. Ensuring your organisation has the necessary understanding of how to tackle fair pay practices is not a competitive action – it is a business imperative.

“Without effectively and transparently communicating pay determinants and salary ranges, employees are left in the dark on pay structures, compounding the gender pay gap further.

“Looking ahead, leaders must narrow the divide between how transparency measures are perceived amongst employees and managers and create a framework that aligns the entire workforce.”

In May, job search engine Adzuna found that there had been a sharp fall in the proportion of jobs advertised including salary information.

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Church of England clergy submit first pay claim...

Record regular pay growth outstripped by inflation in...

Think tank seeks investment for basic income trial

Female graduates’ starting salary lower than men’s

Virgin Media O2 pay deal agreed with union

Amazon offers term-time contracts

Turning pay equity into an opportunity, not a...

Pay settlements in April remain at 6%

Union warns Asda over mooted pay cuts

Sharp fall in salary transparency in job ads